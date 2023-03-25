^

Ateneo gets win streak going at expense of hapless UE as challenge system makes season debut

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
March 25, 2023 | 11:56am
MANILA, Philippines — The Ateneo Blue Eagles began their first win streak of the season as they nipped the UE Lady Warriors in four sets, 25-16, 25-23, 22-25, 25-19, in UAAP Season 85 at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City on Saturday.

The Blue Eagles, who won their last outing against the UP Fighting Maroons, are victors of back-to-back games to improve to 3-5 in the season.

Faith Nisperos clinched Player of the Game honors as she finished with 18 points built off of 13 attacks and five blocks.

By herself, Nisperos had more block points than the whole UE squad as they only managed four.

The Blue Eagles rebounded from a tough Set 3 loss with a spirited start to Set 4 and take the closeout and all three points in the victory.

"Well, of course, we're happy na nanalo and ang importante lang talaga, put up the confidence. Nagkakaron parin ng time na nagdodoubt kami about what we want to do, what we need to do, but what's important is we win. So three sets, four sets, five sets, we'll take the win lalo na ngayon, second round. What's important is the wins," said Ateneo head coach Oliver Almadro.

Ateneo was poised to take the sweep win when they took the 2-0 lead, after they stymied a spirited UE challenge in Set 2, 25-23, off of a Lyann De Guzman off the block hit.

But in Set 3, the Blue Eagles squandered an early 6-2 lead, as UE made it a back-and-forth affair.

De Guzman blocked KC Cepada to get Ateneo within a point, 21-22, late to keep the door ajar on a three-set win.

UE, though, was able to uncork a 3-1 run spearheaded by Cepada to extend the match. Cepada scored off the block to seal the set win for UE, 25-22.

It was a balanced effort for Ateneo in the scoring department with four players scoring nine players each, namely De Guzman, AC Miner, Joan Narit, and Vanie Gandler, to play supporting role to skipper Nisperos.

For UE, Ja Lana and Cepada both tallied 18 markers each in the losing effort.

Ateneo's win over UE also marked the first time this season that the UAAP was able to bring the Video Challenge System to its games.

Both teams used the system extensively throughout the four-set contest.

Ateneo faces the Adamson Lady Falcons next on Saturday, April 1. Meanwhile, UE seeks their first win of the season against UST on Wednesday, March 29.

