^

Sports

Lady Spikers keep emotions in check after big win over Lady Bulldogs

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
March 22, 2023 | 4:51pm
Lady Spikers keep emotions in check after big win over Lady Bulldogs
The DLSU Lady Spikers celebrate after scoring a point against the NU Lady Bulldogs in their first round encounter in the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball tournament at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on Wednesday
UAAP

MANILA, Philippines — The DLSU Lady Spikers are not letting their emotions get the better of themselves as they swept the first round of the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball tournament elims, punctuated by a three-set drubbing of rivals NU Lady Bulldogs on Wednesday.

Their first win over NU since UAAP Season 81, DLSU took the victory in emphatic fashion, lording over the defending champions after failing to get a single set off of them in Season 84.

Only midway through the season, veteran skipper Mars Alba isn't keen on celebrating too much as they remain miles away from their goal of taking the crown.

"Hindi kami pwedeng magpakampante sabi ni coach lagi focus lang kami sa mga games, one game at a time," said Alba.

"Hindi naman kailangan presurin ang sarili. Basta sumunod lang sa sistema," she added.

Alba took charge of the offense against the Lady Bulldogs as she helped three Lady Spikers finish in twin-digit scoring. One of the scorers was Fifi Sharma who tallied 12 markers for the league-leading Lady Spikers.

Even as she relished every point against their rivals on the floor, Sharma wants to take the impact of the win down a notch as it's only the beginning.

Despite their immaculate 7-0 record, Sharma is simply keeping her feet on the ground.

"We still have to focus on out singular goal which is to get the championship this season so 'wag masyadong i-sensationalize 'yung mga wins like this because there are many other games that we have to go through in order to get to what we need to achieve so ano lang, one game at a time," said Sharma.

"Everybody knows, all of my teammates know that. So I'm confident how we're going to handle the pressure, I don't even feel like other people are feel pressured at all. We're confident," she added.

And La Salle will indeed need to be confident as they face NU anew in their first assignment of the second round due to their rankings midway through the tournament.

The Lady Spikers and the Lady Bulldogs clash in the main game of a Saturday women's volleyball quadruple header at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City at 5 p.m.

UAAP

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
LA Tenorio, PBA's 'Iron Man', says he's been diagnosed with Stage 3 colon cancer
play

LA Tenorio, PBA's 'Iron Man', says he's been diagnosed with Stage 3 colon cancer

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Barangay Ginebra star LA Tenorio on Tuesday announced that he has Stage 3 colon cancer.
Sports
fbtw
Tenorio battling Big C

Tenorio battling Big C

By Olmin Leyba | 17 hours ago
The PBA’s “Iron Man” is faced with a big battle and is determined to win it.
Sports
fbtw

Ayo disappointed but hopeful

By Joaquin Henson | 17 hours ago
Converge head coach Aldin Ayo said yesterday the FiberXers could’ve performed better in the PBA Governors’ Cup if only import Tom Vodanovich came in earlier but although disappointed, he’s hopeful...
Sports
fbtw
Clincher or rubber?

Clincher or rubber?

By Olmin Leyba | 17 hours ago
Like fellow top tier teams San Miguel and Barangay Ginebra before them, it’s the intention of No. 1 TNT and No. 4 Meralco...
Sports
fbtw
Creamline in Finals; PLDT stays in hunt

Creamline in Finals; PLDT stays in hunt

By Joey Villar | 17 hours ago
Call the Creamline Cool Smashers as the team of destiny.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
ICTSI Iloilo Golf Challenge: Zaragosa off to blazing start with 1-shot lead

ICTSI Iloilo Golf Challenge: Zaragosa off to blazing start with 1-shot lead

6 minutes ago
Rupert Zaragosa popped up as the only player from a band of top guns that figured in a final round shootout last week to go...
Sports
fbtw
Perasol stresses UP&rsquo;s meticulous recruitment process

Perasol stresses UP’s meticulous recruitment process

By Luisa Morales | 18 minutes ago
Apart from Ateneo high school product Francis "Lebron" Lopez, they also received the commitments of La Salle Greenhills' Luis...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Spikers sweep 1st round with statement win vs Lady Bulldogs

Lady Spikers sweep 1st round with statement win vs Lady Bulldogs

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
The DLSU Lady Spikers came out with a vengeance against the NU Lady Bulldogs in their first-round meeting in UAAP Season...
Sports
fbtw
Tabuena, 2 other Filipino golfers mount charge in World City tilt

Tabuena, 2 other Filipino golfers mount charge in World City tilt

By Jan Veran | 2 hours ago
Riding high from a scintillating come-from-behind win in New Delhi, Miguel Tabuena reached Hong Kong exuding confidence but...
Sports
fbtw
After winning NBTC tilt, Harvard commit Emnace eyes Gilas women stint

After winning NBTC tilt, Harvard commit Emnace eyes Gilas women stint

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Apart from her looming career with Harvard in NCAA Division 1, Emnace also sees a stint with the Gilas Pilipinas women's team...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with