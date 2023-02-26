^

Sports

Quiambao in, Oftana out in Gilas 12 vs Jordan

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
February 26, 2023 | 8:14pm
Quiambao in, Oftana out in Gilas 12 vs Jordan
Kevin Quiambao (in white)
FIBA

MANILA, Philippines — Gilas Pilipinas head coach Chot Reyes made only one change to his 12-man lineup for the final game for the Philippines in the 2023 FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers when they face Jordan at the Philippine Arena on Monday.

La Salle standout Kevin Quiambao made the final cut as TNT's Calvin Oftana was replaced. Ginebra's Justin Brownlee, who finished with 17 points against Lebanon last Friday, remains as Gilas' naturalized player.

Barangay Ginebra'sJamie Malonzo and Scottie Thompson also retain their spots in the lineup. Surprise star Mason Amos gets Reyes' nod as well.

Six-time PBA MVP June Mar Fajardo and San Miguel Beer teammate CJ Perez make the cut too.

Rounding up Reyes' arsenal are Japan B. League reinforcements Ray Parks Jr., Kiefer and Thirdy Ravena, Jordan Heading and Dwight Ramos.

Ramos thus becomes the only Gilas player to see action in all 10 games of the qualifiers.

The Philippines looks to extend their win streak to five games and end the qualifiers with their seventh win.

BASKETBALL

FIBA

GILAS PILIPINAS
