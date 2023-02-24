Brownlee, Amos dazzle in Gilas debut as Filipinos rout Lebanese

BOCAUE, Bulacan – Naturalized player Justin Brownlee had an impressive debut for Gilas Pilipinas, scoring a team-high 17 points in the Philippines’ 107-96 victory over Lebanon in the sixth window of the 2023 FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers at the Philippine Arena here on Friday.

Brownlee came in as a starter in his first stint with the national team and scored 15 of his points in the first half as Gilas pulled away early.

He also had four rebounds, five assists, and two steals.

An 11-0 run to begin the second canto pushed Gilas' lead to 17, 36-19, after a 3-pointer by Ray Parks Jr.

That was the beginning of the end for the Cedars, who were deplted when it comes to personnel, as the Nationals poured their baskets on offense from unlikely stars like Jamie Malonzo and the debuting Mason Amos.

Amos scored 11 points of his 13 points in the third quarter to keep Lebanon at bay. He becomes eligible to play in the UAAP for the Ateneo Blue Eagles by UAAP Season 86.

Let him cook! 🧑‍🍳



The debuting Mason Amos caught fire and strung together 11 points in the third

Malonzo, meanwhile, was a walking highlight reel as he finished with 15 markers. The Gin King also had five boards, three dimes, one steal, and two blocks.

Jamie Malonzo with authority!

Gilas ballooned their lead to as big as 23 points, after Kiefer Ravena scored on a triple at the 8:21 mark of the fourth quarter, 90-67.

Japan B. League reinforcements Jordan Heading, Dwight Ramos and Parks all chipped with 10 points each.

Amir Saoud paced Lebanon in the loss with 27 points.

Gilas thus improved to 6-3 slate and are now winners of four straight. The Filipinos will seek to end the qualifiers on a strong note when they face Jordan here on Monday.

Lebanon, who missed the services of star point guard of Wael Arakji, fell to 7-2. They have a remaining game against New Zealand also on Monday.