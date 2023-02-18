^

Toyota Tamaraws reunite for 50th anniversary

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
February 18, 2023 | 9:21pm
Toyota Tamaraws reunite for 50th anniversary
The Toyota Tamaraws, the iconic basketball franchise, on Saturday took a trip down the memory lane in a grand reunion for their 50th golden anniversary with coach and owner Dante Silverio leading the way at the Alfresco Covered Lounge in Pasong Tamo, Makati City.
MANILA, Philippines – Like they never left.

The Toyota Tamaraws, the iconic basketball franchise, on Saturday took a trip down the memory lane in a grand reunion for their 50th golden anniversary with coach and owner Dante Silverio leading the way at the Alfresco Covered Lounge in Pasong Tamo, Makati City.

Toyota players, clad in shimmering and golden retro outfits, turned back the hands of time and rechanneled their youthful energy with music and dance gathering — like they're back in 1973 when the team was founded by Silverio in the MICAA, then in the PBA as one of its founding members.

"It's been 50 years. Can you imagine it? It's been 50 years and people are still talking about Toyota. Isn't that something? I think that's something," said the animated mentor Silverio as Toyota still enjoy an unwavering following to date even decades after their departure from the Philippine basketball scene.

"It's a thrilling moment for us to be together again. We're a family. We we will not be the Toyota today and the people knew yesterday if we're not a family," added Silverio on the classic squad that ruled in the MICAA before winning nine titles in the PBA.

Toyota, the other half of the country's greatest basketball rivalry featuring Crispa, was the first-ever champion of the PBA — the Asia's first pro league — with the great Sonny Jaworski making the first three-point shot.

Ramon Fernandez and Robert "Dodot"Jaworski Jr. in lieu of his father Sonny who's nursing an ailment — the faces of the Toyota in its heydays — also graced the golden anniversary organized by Gil Cortez, one of Toyota's core and the first ever Rookie of the Year in the PBA.

Uly Rodriguez, Arlene Rodriguez, Emer Legaspi, Ompong Segura, Oscar Rocha, Joseph Galonga, Ed Camus, Judge Concepcion, Pol Herrera and Ed Cordero were also present while other players now based in the United States, led by another franchise player Francis Arnaiz, were understandably absent.

Toyota also paid tribute to its late players Danny Florencia, Pablo Carlos, Big Boy Reynoso, Tino Reynoso, Ed Ocampo, Elias Tolentino, Butch Syquia, Jake Rojas, Estoy Estrada, Orly Bauzon, Domingi Cepeda, Carlos Terry and Terry Saldaña.

"Ang ‘Never say die’ mantra po ng aking ama ay galing sa Toyota. Pinapasabi nya po sa inyong lahat, sa pangunguna ni coach Dante, na mahal na mahal niya kayo," said Jaworski Jr.

"We're happy to be together again. Sana hindi na nga matapos ang gabi," added Fernandez.

The Tamaraws, who also sported monikers such as Comets, Silver Tamaraws, Super Diesels, Super Corollas and Silver Coronas, disbanded in 1983 but they're still the same Toyota squad that drew the hearts of Filipino fans — five decades after.

"We may not be the Toyota as a basketball team that played before. But we're the same Toyota team people remember. We're the same family," beamed Silverio.

