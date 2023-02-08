^

Aguilar leap frogs over Fajardo in PBA All-Star voting

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
February 8, 2023 | 10:58am
Japeth Aguilar
PBA media bureau

MANILA, Philippines — Barangay Ginebra's Japeth Aguilar is now the top vote getter in the PBA All-Star voting as the second wave of votes were tallied.

On Wednesday, the PBA said that Aguilar surged from No. 3 to the top spot with 190,273 votes to lead the pack in becoming a team captain for the All-Star game during the league's All-Star weekend from March 9 to 12 in Passi, Iloilo.

His Ginebra teammate and reigning MVP Scottie Thompson maintains his place at No. 2 with 186,187 votes, making it a 1-2 ranking for Ginebra.

Former votes leader June Mar Fjardo fell to the third spot with 183,903 votes.

Meanwhile, Rain or Shine rookie Gian Mamuyac surged to the sixth spot with 170,359 votes.

Of note that in the initial fan voting returns last week, the former Ateneo standout didn't even make it to the Top 24.

Another Gin King came in fourth as Jamie Malonzo kept at pace with Aguilar and Thompson with 174,112 votes. Calvin Abueva of Magnolia, meanwhile, is at fifth with 172,383 votes.

In his comeback season, James Yap of the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters continues to draw in the fans as he ends up seventh in fan votes so far with 170,313.

Ginebra's Christian Standhardinger (169,718), CJ Perez of San Miguel Beer (169,036), and Gin King LA Tenorio (166,317) round up the Top 10 vote getters.

Coaching votes, meanwhile, continue to favor Tim Cone with 224,430 votes and Yeng Guiao with 208,429.

Other coaches who received substantial votes are Converge's Aldin Ayo, Magnolia's Chito Victolero and Norman Black of Meralco.

The PBA returns with All-Star festivities for the first time in over three years after the COVID-19 pandemic put a stop to the league's activities.

