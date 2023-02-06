^

NLEX signs NBA veteran Selden as new import

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
February 6, 2023 | 5:41pm
MANILA, Philippines – Undefeated NLEX has tapped Wayne Selden Jr. as its replacement import in lieu of a very impressive Jonathon Simmons with hopes of sustaining its smooth drive so far in the PBA Governors’ Cup.

In a statement Monday, the Road Warriors introduced fellow NBA veteran Selden as their new ace moving forward following his arrival in the country and Simmons’ departure over the weekend.

NLEX beams with confidence that Selden can fill the big shoes of Simmons, who steered the team to a blazing 4-0 start for a share of early lead with San Miguel Beer and Converge in the season-ending tourney.

Simmons, who is off to the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA), registered 37.0 points, 9.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists as NLEX ran laps against Blackwater, 124-102, Northport 121-112, TNT, 110-108, and Phoenix Super LPG, 98-84.

“There were bumps in the road just to get him here but finally, he has arrived. We are hoping that Wayne can sustain the momentum that we have,” said team manager Larry Fonacier.

Selden, 28, boasts a solid resume highlighted by a six-year stint in the NBA despite going undrafted in the 2016 draft.

A product of the University of Kansas, the 6-foot-5 winger suited up for the New Orleans Pelicans, Memphis Grizzlies, Chicago Bulls and New York Knicks before stamping his class in Turkey, Italy and Israel.

In 2021, he was named MVP in Ironi Ness Ziona’s historic FIBA Europe Cup championship. He also played in the NBA G League and for Team USA in the 2015 World University Games.

In the PBA, Selden is in for a baptism of fire as NLEX stakes its unblemished slate this Wednesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum against reigning champion and crowd favorite Barangay Ginebra featuring resident import and Gilas Pilipinas’ naturalized player Justin Brownlee.

“Nakita naman natin how Simms plays. From what I know, si Wayne is a scorer. But with another game against Ginebra, we will give him a crash course on how we run things in the next two days,” added Fonacier.

