Super Rangers FC hurls the gauntlet for upcoming 7s

This is like the Power Rangers breaking up with others forming a new team. Or even like when the Mega Powers, Hulk Hogan and Randy “Macho Man” Savage broke up and they became bitter foes.

And this early, the AIA 7s Football Tournament has got its first, intriguing and surely intense battle coming when the seven-a-side football league kicks off this mid-February.

After the end of the previous season where Rangers hoisted the Men’s Division 1 trophy after they dispatched erstwhile title holders Manila Digger in a thrilling final, the team broke up due to internal disagreements.

Most of the players moved on to former Super Rangers while the remnants stayed put. Now, here’s the rub. They both claim to be the reigning champions.

You can be sure when they meet up in the elimination round, it will be like a playoff battle.

Members of the Super Rangers downplayed the split.

“There was an internal issue. The captain (Charles Ujam and Fidelis Nnabuife who are both former UFL players) together with all the players decided to form a new team known as the Super Rangers,” said Nnabuife.

The members of the new or old team — depending on what perspective you take — include Bolaji Idris, Stanley Edeme, Christopher Olisa, Juel Ebere, Emmanuel Otuyemi, Oluwafemi Ogunrinde, Charles Muotoh, Jonah Dorfa, Junel Marasigan and Jhunar Rei Forio.

Ujam is now the head coach.

Regarding the AIA 7s, the team loves the competitive atmosphere.

“All the teams have shown their winning potential and their fighting spirit,” relayed Ujam, “The games of the previous season were all difficult for us. And we are sure that every team will be giving their all for the trophy once more.”

“As a defending champion, there is more pressure on us,” he Nnabuife. “We aim to win the trophy again this season and that requires a lot of hard work, collaboration with the head coach, and dedication to the game. All the teams are preparing hard for this season so it will be a challenge for us.”

“Super Rangers FC cannot wait for the first game to make an impression once more.”

Super Rangers FC is sponsored by Welch’s and Celcius Energy Drink, which will be distributing their products for free to fans during the games of the AIA 7s Football Tournament.