^

Sports

Yulo to skip Asian Games for artistic gymnastics worlds in Belgium

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
January 31, 2023 | 1:35pm
Yulo to skip Asian Games for artistic gymnastics worlds in Belgium
Carlos Yulo
STAR / Joey Mendoza

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino champion gymnast Caloy Yulo will be skipping the Hangzhou Asian Games to join the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Antwerp, Belgium, which serves as one of the doorways to next year’s Paris Olympics.

“He (Yulo) is not joining the Asian Games as it is the same time as the Belgium World Championships,” said Gymnastics Association of the Philippines president Cynthia Carrion-Norton.

The Hangzhou tilt is set September 23 to October 8, which will be in direct conflict with the Antwerp meet slated September 30 to October 10.

Interestingly, the pocket-sized dynamo from Leveriza, Manila has yet to win in the Asiad.

It would have been fitting if the two-time World champion and 2022 Hanoi Southeast Asian Games quintuple gold winner could add one glittering gold to his massive collection.

But the Olympics is bigger and grander and it was but natural to pick the one that had eluded him in the 2021 Tokyo Games where he failed on his golden bid despite being a favorite in the floor exercise.

There’s always a next time though.

Carrion-Norton, however, assured Yulo will be there in the Phnom Penh SEA Games scheduled May 5 to 17 even though he would be allowed to bring home a maximum of two gold medals even if he sweeps all his seven events due to the unfair restrictions set by the hosts.

“He is joining. We’re doing it out of sportsmanship and for the sport that we love,” said Carrion Norton.

CALOY YULO

GYMNASTICS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Chris Gavina thrives in Taiwan's T1 League

Chris Gavina thrives in Taiwan's T1 League

By Anthony Suntay | 3 hours ago
Coach Chris Gavina is one of the brightest young minds we have today, and even if his head coaching duties in the PBA was...
Sports
fbtw

Abarrientos fined P10 K for obscene gesture

By Olmin Leyba | 15 hours ago
The PBA yesterday slapped Magnolia assistant coach Johnny Abarrientos a P10,000 fine for an obscene gesture he made during the Hotshots’ 111-109 loss to Converge in the Governors’ Cup last Sunday.
Sports
fbtw

Four-point shot in All-Star Game

By Joaquin M. Henson | 15 hours ago
There are plans to unravel innovative features to spice up the PBA All-Star Game in Passi, Iloilo, on March 9 to 12 and while purists may frown on the “gimmicks,” they surely won’t deny that the...
Sports
fbtw
Quezon, Negros Musovados join MPBL as 5th season features 26 squads

Quezon, Negros Musovados join MPBL as 5th season features 26 squads

4 hours ago
The MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) welcomed Quezon Province and Negros Muscovados to its fold on Sunday night...
Sports
fbtw
Pacquiao, Paradigm headed for trial in US

Pacquiao, Paradigm headed for trial in US

5 days ago
Boxing icon Manny Pacquiao and a sports management firm he was previously associated with will be heading to a trial in the...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Pinays seek strong start as Thai LPGA gets under way

Pinays seek strong start as Thai LPGA gets under way

By Jan Veran | 5 minutes ago
Chanelle Avaricio and Harmie Constantino hope to make the most of their maiden stints on the Thai LPGA Tour as they head a...
Sports
fbtw
Mindoro Tamaraws looking to unveil best version for PCAP's 3rd season

Mindoro Tamaraws looking to unveil best version for PCAP's 3rd season

By Rick Olivares | 1 hour ago
You know what they say when you’re down at the bottom — the only way to go is up. And that is exactly the attitude...
Sports
fbtw
Doncic explodes for 53 points as Mavs thwart Pistons

Doncic explodes for 53 points as Mavs thwart Pistons

1 hour ago
Luka Doncic returned from injury with a 53-point bang as the Dallas Mavericks routed the Detroit Pistons, 111-105.
Sports
fbtw
Philippine obstacle sports body ready for another busy year

Philippine obstacle sports body ready for another busy year

1 hour ago
The Pilipinas Obstacle Sports Federation (POSF) is facing a very hectic schedule this year with two major international competitions...
Sports
fbtw
Malixi gears up for maiden Queen Sirikit Cup golf campaign

Malixi gears up for maiden Queen Sirikit Cup golf campaign

By Jan Veran | 2 hours ago
Rianne Malixi has a couple of things going for her in the run-up to the Queen Sirikit Cup unfolding at the Manila Southwoods...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with