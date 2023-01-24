^

Sports

Go launches pro bid in Thai LPGA Q-School

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
January 24, 2023 | 4:10pm
Lois Kaye Go

MANILA, Philippines – Lois Kaye Go finally levels up after serving the national team for years, joining five other Filipina pros in the Thailand Ladies PGA Qualifying School beginning Wednesday at the Watermill Golf Club and Resort in Nakhon Nayok, northeast Bangkok.

Go, a product of the University of South Carolina who has helped anchored a number of gold medal winning teams, including the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta and the 2019 Manila Southeast Asian Games, drew Marvi Monsalve and local bet Natamon Hatsathadonaroon in the 12 p.m. flight at the backside of the short but challenging 6,393-yard layout.

With a vastly improved game and a positive mindset, the Cebuana ace is confident of making the grade in the 54-hole elims where the top 60 from the starting field of 144 will advance to the final round. The top 20 will then gain Category 8/Priority List status while the rest will play in Category 9 and 10 events of one of the region’s premier ladies pro tours.

Lizbeth Alcantara, meanwhile, tees off behind Go’s group at 12:20 p.m. with Pattaraport Mounchoo and Thai amateur Pattanan Tikul, while Chanelle Avaricio kicks off her drive at 12:30 p.m., also on No. 10, with Thais Koranit Krudtharoj and amateur Pimpakorn Panyadilok.

Harmie Constantino, who swept the last two tournaments of the Ladies Philippine Golf in 2022, including the inaugural ICTSI Match Play at Villamor last November, sets out against locals Pimnipa Kanajarusroj and amateur Philasinee Sirisawat at 12:40 p.m., while Gretchen Villacencio opens her bid against former LPGT campaigner Ploychompoo Wilairungreung and amateur Similan Scheer at 12:50 p.m.

The Thai LPGA, where top Filipina Princess Superal is also a regular fixture, unveils its new season on Feb. 1-3 for the THB1.2 million BGC Championship, also at the Watermill layout with the second leg slated on Feb. 15-17 for the NSDF Ladies Classic, another THB1.2 million event at the Royal Hill Golf Resort and Spa, also in Nakhon Nayok.

Meanwhile, the LPGT, after a successful 11-stage tour last year, will kick off on Feb. 22-24 for the Anvaya Cove Ladies International at the posh Anvaya Cove Golf and Sports Club in Morong, Bataan.

The $100,000 event will also serve as the second leg of this year’s LPGA of Taiwan Tour.

