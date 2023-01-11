^

Filipino Mobile Legend coaches make mark on international scene

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
January 11, 2023 | 9:41am
Filipino Mobile Legend coaches make mark on international scene
Filipino Coaches John "Zico" Dizon, Michael "Arcadia" Bocado, Paul Denver "Yeb" Miranda, and Steve "Dale" Vitug making waves in the international scene
Moonton Games

JAKARTA, Indonesia — The M4 World Championships started with 16 teams from all over the world, qualifying to step into the world stage. Out those, seven are guided by a Filipino coach: two from the Philippine representatives and the rest at the helm of foreign teams.

With 50% of the teams having a Filipino in its coaching staff, it was no surprise that after the group stages and the first few days of the M4 knockout stages, all squads in the upper bracket semifinals are led by a Filipino mentor (coincidentally both matchups will be a Philippine vs Indonesian team).

"Nakikita yung potential, na kaya ng Pinoy coaches magpalakas ng team," said John "Zico" Dizon, Burn X Flash's coach. Dizon led Burn X Flash to its first MPL Cambodia title.

According to Coach Michael "Arcadia" Bocado of Indonesia's RRQ, what makes Filipino coaches stand out is their adaptability.

"’Di naman ganun na basta basta mo mapapagana yun [strategies that you know]. Ako, from the Philippines, will apply a Filipino meta [versus an Indonesian] gameplay, it's not that simple. There's a lot of complications, kailangan mo rin mag-adjust. Pero it just shows na sobrang flexible natin as Filipinos to adapt to different cultures and strategies," explained Bocado.

Besides adaptability, Coach Steve "Dale" Vitug of Myanmar's Falcon Esports believes that perseverance is another trait that makes Filipino coaches in demand. Vitug led Falcon Esports to the top of the M4 Myanmar qualifiers, bringing him, as well as Myanmar, back to the MLBB World Stage.

"Tayong mga Pilipino matyaga tayo sa trabaho natin lalo na pag nag-eenjoy tayo. Alam natin harapin yung buhay. Being a coach is not all about the game," said Vitug.

With so many of the teams in the M4 employing a Filipino coach, ONIC Esports coach Paul Denver "Yeb" Miranda feels gratified that such talents are getting more and more attention. ONIC Esports ruled the most recent MPL Indonesia, winning their third championship out of the league's ten seasons.

"Since nasa isa mga malalakas na team kami ibig sabihin tiwala yung mga [teams] sa leadership or tactics na meron kami. Nakaka-proud din na napapansin na mga [Filipino] coaches ngayon," shared Miranda.

Filipino coaches will headline the fifth day of the M4 Knockout Stage (January 11). Coach Steve "Dale" Vitug and Falcon Esports hope to stay alive in the tournament against Turkey's Incendio Supremacy at 3 p.m. (Manila time), while Coach Michael "Arcadia" Bocado and RRQ are up against defending champions, Blacklist International at 7 p.m.

