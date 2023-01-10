^

Rebuilding Petro Gazz signs Almadro as head coach

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
January 10, 2023 | 1:49pm
Former Choco Mucho mentor Oliver Almadro will now handle the Petro Gazz Angels.
MANILA, Philippines – Reigning Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference champions Petro Gazz starts its rebuild by tapping former Choco Mucho mentor Oliver Almadro as its new coach Tuesday.

Almadro will take over from Rald Ricafort, who along with lead assistant and former Petro Gazz coach himself Arnold Laniog has transferred to the PLDT High Speed Hitters just almost a month before the Open Conference unfurls on Feb. 4.

While a proven winner with Ateneo where he won multiple UAAP championships, Almadro has yet to see the light in the PVL where he managed to steer the Flying Titans to just a pair of fourth-place finishes at best despite the high expectations.

He resigned in November last year to focus on his college squad.

Dante Alinsunurin recently filled in the Choco Mucho spot Almadro vacated.

And Almadro hopes to make full use of the second chance at redemption given him as he hopes to steer the Angels to their first Open Conference crown and third overall in the league.

Petro Gazz won two Reinforced Conference titles but never the Open.

The franchise, however, is undergoing reconstruction after losing several key players like Myla Pablo, Bang Pineda and Seth Rodriguez.

