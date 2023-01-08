Dave Ildefonso officially joins KBLâ€™s Suwon KT Sonicboom

^

Dave Ildefonso officially joins KBL’s Suwon KT Sonicboom

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
January 8, 2023 | 3:05pm
Dave Ildefonso
MANILA, Philippines – Former Ateneo stalwart Dave Ildefonso has been officially unveiled as the Asian import of Suwon KT Sonicboom in the ongoing Korean Basketball League (KBL).

Ildefonso arrived in Korea earlier this week and has been training with Suwon before the team finally launched his acquisition Sunday midway through the regular season games.

The son of PBA legend Danny is coming off a championship with the Blue Eagles in the UAAP to cap his illustrious collegiate career.

He was also a member of the UAAP Season 85 Mythical Five behind averages of 12.07 points, 8.29 rebounds, 2.64 assists and 1.14 steals, which he is expected to carry over to Suwon with a 13-15 card for seventh place so far.

Since playing his last game for Ateneo last month, Ildefonso has been linked up with Suwon before the official announcement that stretched the list of local collegiate standouts taking their talents to the KBL.

He joined the likes of NCAA Rookie-MVP Rhenz Abando of Letran now playing with Anyang KGC, former Ateneo teammate SJ Belangel (Daegu), ex-FEU ace RJ Abarrientos (Ulsan) and College of St. Benilde product Justin Gutang (Changwon).

Filipino-American Ethan Alvano is also playing for Wonju while Justine Baltazar, after a short Japan B. League stint with Hiroshima, is reportedly set to play for Seoul.

