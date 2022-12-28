^

Sources: Bachmann to replace Eala as Philippine sports chief

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
December 28, 2022 | 3:03pm
Sources: Bachmann to replace Eala as Philippine sports chief
Dickie Bachmann.
MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Sports Commission will have a new chairman four months after the Palace has installed one.

Enter Richard Bachmann and exit Noli Eala.

The appointment papers of Bachmann, a former Alaska governor to the PBA, UAAP commissioner and PBA 3x3 chair, from Malacanang has already reached the PSC, according to The STAR sources, and is expected to take over anytime soon.

“Yes,” a PSC insider, who requested anonymity, on Tuesday told The STAR when asked to confirm Bachmann's appointment.

It was a shocking turn of events for Eala, who hasn’t warmed up on his seat yet before he was replaced.

Eala was appointed last August and has laid down the foundation of his ambitious program based mainly from the old but effective Gintong Alay or godfather project of Michael Keon from the 80s.

It will not come to fore.

Bachmann, who has a Bachelor of Science degree in Commerce and Major in Business Management, will bring in his expertise that came mainly from his basketball experience as a former player, a commissioner and even as an executive.

Bachmann will lead a board that consists of Olivia “Bong” Coo and Ed Hayco, who was appointed the same day the former was named.

Hayco formerly chaired the Cebu City sports commission before he got the Palace’s nod on his new job.

Two more spots for the position of commissioner have yet to be filled but there were reports it will be soon.

