^

Sports

Philippine sports in 2022: Alex Eala continues journey to tennis stardom

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
December 26, 2022 | 11:18am
Philippine sports in 2022: Alex Eala continues journey to tennis stardom
Alex Eala
Facebook / Alex Eala

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine tennis wunderkind Alex Eala continues to show flashes of brilliance in her young career as she figured in another successful year in 2022.

Highlighting Eala’s performance was a first-ever junior Grand Slam singles title in the US Open back in September.

Already a two-time champion in girls' doubles, Eala finally broke through in her singles career when she bested No. 2 seed Lucie Havlickova in the final of the 2022 US Open.

At 17, Eala etched her name in Philippine tennis lore and became the first-ever Filipino — male or female — to win a singles grand slam title.

But her victory in the Big Apple was hardly the only highlight of her year.

Eala also made her national team debut for the Philippines in the 31st Southeast Asian Games.

There, the youngster claimed three bronze medals in Vietnam — in singles, mixed doubles and team events.

The Rafa Nadal Academy scholar also claimed her second overall title in the pros prior to the SEA Games, ruling a 25K tournament in Chiang Rai, Thailand a month before.

In June, she reached the final of a 60K competition in Madrid but settled for a second place.

Eala also made appearances in not one but two WTA 1000 tournaments — competing in the qualifiers and the main draw of the Mardrid and Miami Open, respectively.

The 17-year-old is set to continue to reap the rewards of her successful year as early as she clinched a spot in the qualifiers of the women's tournament in the Australian Open.

This will be the first time that Eala, ranked No. 215 by the WTA, will see action in the seniors division of a grand slam.

ALEX EALA

TENNIS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Another Chinese to succeed Hidilyn&rsquo;s coach

Another Chinese to succeed Hidilyn’s coach

By Joey Villar | 12 hours ago
The Samahang Weightlifting ng Pilipinas is eyeing to tap a foreign coach to mentor and train the national team including the...
Sports
fbtw
Another exhibition for Pacman? &nbsp;

Another exhibition for Pacman?  

By Joaquin Henson | 3 days ago
Australian promoter and matchmaker Peter Maniatis said yesterday an offer has been made by the Papua New Guinea government...
Sports
fbtw
San Pedro seizes top spot in Liga Laguna

San Pedro seizes top spot in Liga Laguna

1 hour ago
Thanks to KDL Calamba, Data Force San Pedro is now on top of Liga Laguna Season 3.
Sports
fbtw
'No contest' turned into KO win for Casimero

'No contest' turned into KO win for Casimero

By Olmin Leyba | 3 days ago
Former world champion John Riel Casimero has been declared winner by knockout in his controversial fight with Japanese Ryo...
Sports
fbtw
Pele's family gather at his hospital bedside on Christmas Eve

Pele's family gather at his hospital bedside on Christmas Eve

22 hours ago
Family members visited the legendary Pele on Saturday at the Sao Paulo hospital where he is suffering from worsening cancer...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Malixi stays busy, vies in Citrus Trail Invitational golf tourney&nbsp;

Malixi stays busy, vies in Citrus Trail Invitational golf tourney 

By Jan Veran | 36 minutes ago
There is no holiday break for Rianne Malixi as the young Filipina star resumes her drive for world amateur ranking points...
Sports
fbtw
Tatum tows Celtics past Bucks; Sixers, Mavs win

Tatum tows Celtics past Bucks; Sixers, Mavs win

1 hour ago
Boston's Jayson Tatum scored 41 points to power the NBA-best Celtics over Milwaukee, 139-118, on Sunday (Monday, Manila time)...
Sports
fbtw
Gin Kings strike first blow

Gin Kings strike first blow

By Olmin Leyba | 12 hours ago
Playing like a real national team protecting home turf against a foreign power, gutsy Barangay Ginebra struck the first blow...
Sports
fbtw
36ers 3-of-3 with Kai as starter

36ers 3-of-3 with Kai as starter

By John Bryan Ulanday | 12 hours ago
Having earned his stripes, Kai Sotto continued to shine in his starting gigs for the streaking Adelaide 36ers.
Sports
fbtw
Azkals look to defy odds versus Thais

Azkals look to defy odds versus Thais

By Olmin Leyba | 12 hours ago
The Philippines faces a major test in its quest for the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup semifinals as it plays holder Thailand...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with