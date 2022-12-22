'No contest' turned into KO win for Casimero

MANILA, Philippines – Former world champion John Riel Casimero has been declared winner by knockout in his controversial fight with Japanese Ryo Akaho held three weeks ago in South Korea.

That bout was initially ruled a no contest after Akaho complained to the referee and said he couldn't continue after getting accidentally hit at the back of the head by Casimero.

But after reviewing the case on the Games and Amusements Board’s protest, the Korea Boxing Member (KBM) Commission ruled it a legit KO, taking into account Akaho’s admission that he was already hurt by Casimero’s barrage of punches before one of the shots grazed the back of his head.

"Mr. Akaho said that the damage he received was not due to the impact of the punch (that) hit the back of his head. He took a break and tried to fight again, but he gave up because he couldn't and admitted that it was his KO defeat,” the KBM said in a letter to the GAB.

With the no contest verdict overturned, Casimero hiked his record to 32-4 with 22 knockouts, while Akaho fell to 39-3-2

GAB lauded the KBM for “reaffirming its commitment to sportsmanship and fair play.”

"GAB commends KBM chairman John Hwang and his team for their decisive action and stellar leadership. GAB supports KBM's decision and will continue to support the said commission in its boxing regulation functions," it said.