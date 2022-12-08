^

Controversial ex-JRU cager Amores signs with regional pro squad

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
December 8, 2022 | 8:26pm
Controversial ex-JRU cager Amores signs with regional pro squad
John Amores (center) will be on contract with Zamboanga until March 2023.
Zamboanga Valientes

MANILA, Philippines — Embattled hoops star John Amores has found a new home with the Zamboanga Valientes, signing a pro contract with the squad on Thursday.

Amores, a former Jose Rizal University Heavy Bomber, was involved in a punching incident with players from the College of St. Benilde Blazers in an NCAA game last month.

The whole scuffle resulted in his indefinite suspension from the NCAA and his expulsion from the JRU basketball program.

“We at Valientes believe in second chances. He is a good player who made a mistake in which he truly regrets… One mistake does not define who you are,” said team manager Nino Rejhi Natividad.

“Alam niyo ba before kame naging Valientes, Zamboanga Amores talaga ang monicker namin sa Liga Pilipinas. ‘Amores’ is love so we believe na he can be a change man this time especially kasama niya mga Zamboangueno na talagang matatapang pero sa lugar. At yun ang mabibigay payo namin sa kanya na okay lang maging matapang sa lugar,” he added.

Amores will be on contract with Zamboanga until March 2023.

He will still be facing complaints from both the CSB Blazers and the UP Fighting Maroons — whose player he also hit in a preseason game.

In Amores’ most recent stint with JRU, the player averaged 9.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.2 assists in 13 games.

“Tingin namin makakatulong siya sa team lalo na sa defense at outside shooting niya. Aabangan natin ang pagangat ni Amores sa Valientes,” Natividad said.

JOHN AMORES

ZAMBOANGA VALIENTES
