Bulldogs turn back Tigers to end 7-year Final Four drought

MANILA, Philippines — The NU Bulldogs have punched their ticket to the Final Four in UAAP Season 85 after beating the UST Growling Tigers, 67-57, at the Mall of Asia Arena on Sunday.

With a 12-0 finishing kick in the final salvo, the Bulldogs turned back the Tigers who are now eliminated from Final Four contention at 1-10.

They also enter the Final Four for the first time since Season 78 back in 2015 with a 9-3 slate, having won their last four games.

"Wala nang pressure si UST, so they played their hearts out, talagang binigyan kami ng problema." admitted NU head coach Jeff Napa.

"Pero good thing, second half, we came back, naka-regroup kami at nakuha namin ang panalo. We're looking forward sa kung ano gusto naming ma-achieve. So ito yung simula ng story na kailangan naming tapusin." he added.

Jamba Garing had put UST ahead by two, 54-52, with 6:08 left in the game, after NU clawed back from an 11-point deficit in the first half.

But UST went cold for more than five minutes to open the door for NU's 12 unanswered points punctuated by a John Lloyd Clemente triple which pushed NU's lead to 10, 64-54, with 1:51 remaining.

Though Nic Cabanero, who has been UST's go-to guy on offense, tried to keep his team afloat with a three-point make late, the deficit proved too much for UST who suffered their 10th straight loss.

Clemente finished with 19 points on 4/7 shooting from deep to go along with five rebounds to pace NU while Omar John added 12 markers.

Cabanero paced UST anew in the losing effort with 20 markers and six rebounds.

The Bulldogs aim for a twice-to-beat advantage in the Final Four next when they face the DLSU Green Archers on Wednesday, November 23.

UST, meanwhile, will attempt to snap their skid against the towering UP Fighting Maroons also on Wednesday.

The Scores:

NU 67 -- Clemente 19, John 12, Baclaan 10, Malonzo 6, Manansala 6, Figueroa 4, Palacielo 4, Enriquez 3, Galinato 3, Yu 0, Mahinay 0, Tibayan 0, Padrones 0, Minerva 0.

UST 57 -- Cabanero 20, Faye 11, Pangilinan 8, Garing 6, Calimag 5, Manaytay 4, Duremdes 3, Manalang 0.

Quarters: 11-20, 29-36, 46-44, 67-57.