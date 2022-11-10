Nelle remains a firm believer of Archers despite struggles

MANILA, Philippines — La Salle guard Evan Nelle remains optimistic of the Green Archers' quest for the title in the UAAP Season 85 men's basketball tournament.

This despite the Archers finding themselves sevent in the standings with a 3-6 slate as the UAAP is currently on break for the fifth window of the 2023 FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers.

Nelle, who had proclaimed that the Green Archers were the favorites to win the chip heading into the season, kept the faith in his statement.

"I'm still rooting for our team. I still think we're one of the deepest teams," said Nelle.

"Ang dami lang adversity, daming injuries, ilang laro lang kaming kumpleto," he added.

La Salle's recent loss against perennial rival Ateneo — which the Archers skidding to a four-game losing streak — saw UAAP MVP front-runner Schonny Winston still on the sidelines due to a calf injury.

One game, when they played against the FEU Tamaraws, also saw La Salle miss three starters — including Nelle himself due to suspension.

Still, Nelle refuses to use it as an excuse for their slump right now.

"I’m not using it as an excuse with the way we’re playing. We’re losing fair and square," said Nelle.

With the UAAP on hiatus until November 17, the Taft-based guard hopes that it will mark a new start for the Archers who will need to fight tooth and nail to gain entry even into the Final Four.

"I just think once we come back healthy and fresh off this break, I hope it will be a different game," said Nelle.

Nelle and the Green Archers face the Adamson Soaring Falcons when UAAP action returns on the 17th at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.