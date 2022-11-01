^

Schrock: 'Azkals Development Team gives me energy, focus'

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
November 1, 2022 | 10:23am
MANILA, Philippines – Stephan Schrock is two years shy of his 20th year in professional football and yet, he still has a few more miles in those legs of his that have dazzled fans.

“There are still many things I want to achieve as a player,” divulged the 36-year old footballer. “I am still ambitious, hungry, and not pleased with my achievements. I am constantly striving to become better in every aspect of the game.”

When Schrock made his debut for the national team in 2011, his impact was immediate with his savvy and cracking those long range shots. 

Today, he plays a far different role as team captain for the Azkals Development Team (ADT). He’s a leader, facilitator and playmaker. Not to say he isn’t capable of blasting in those goals.

While the youngsters on the ADT take inspiration from Schrock, he too feeds off on their youthful energy.

“There’s something about playing that I embrace the journey and I’m fully committed to my team. It’s giving me energy and focus,” he said.

On the other side, his younger teammates take in what he brings.

“Alam namin kung sino si Schrocky at mga achievements niya,” offered ADT forward Gio Pabualan in an interview a month ago. “Ino-observe namin yung mga ginagawa niya at pini-pick up namin yung work ethic niya.”

“Working with Schrock is a learning experience as he has played in high levels of football in Europe and here in the Philippines,” added forward Andres Aldeguer during an earlier interview. 

And a part of that experience is moving on and sometimes, toward a more unconventional path.

“It’s been a phenomenon of a path,” the Filipino-German described of his journey. “Leaving UCFC is in the past. I focus on the present and where I am at. We have some massive talents in this team and am grateful to lift their performances and be able to share my professionalism, expertise, and experience with them. The coaching staff and the people behind the scenes are real and they work very hard. It means a lot to me having the players and the team around me.”

While shepherding the younger players is part of his role, Schrock wants another crack at one of the nation’s coveted football titles. 

“To be particular, I want to play in the Mitsubishi Electric Cup,” he said of the opportunity to play in the 14thstaging of Southeast Asia’s top football prize. The tournament will run from December 20, 2022 up to January 16, 2023. “I want to be a part of the Azkals as long as my legs can carry me.”

Schrock and the ADT’s next match will be against Cebu in the Philippines Football League.

