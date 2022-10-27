^

PSC, Ilocos Sur partner for Batang Pinoy 2022

Philstar.com
October 27, 2022 | 5:31pm
PSC, Ilocos Sur partner for Batang Pinoy 2022
Ilocos Sur Executive Assistant Atty. Jannah Singson, Gov. Jeremias “Jerry” Singson, PSC chairman Jose Emmanuel “Noli'' Eala and PSC Executive Director Atty. Guillermo B. Iroy Jr.

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) chairman Jose Emmanuel “Noli” Eala and Ilocos Sur Gov. Jeremias “Jerry” Singson on Thursday formally signed the Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) for the staging of the Batang Pinoy 2022 at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex, Manila. The multi-sports event will be held in Ilocos Sur from December 17-22.

“I am very honored to have Gov. Jerry Singson here with us today. The 2022 Batang Pinoy National Championship is actually going to be the first major PSC-organized competition under my watch and that is why I am very honored to do it in the province of Ilocos Sur from where the Ealas come from,” said chairman Eala in his opening message.

“It is our honor and pride to host the Batang Pinoy 2022 and the province of Ilocos Sur is very excited when I announced that finally we will host the Batang Pinoy. Nagpapasalamat po ako kay Chairman Eala that you accepted and chose us to host the Batang Pinoy 2022. Malaking bagay po ito sa amin because through sports, makikilala na naman po ang Ilocos Sur and hopefully mabubuhay ulit ang aming economy through sports,” Gov. Singson stated.

Also present during the ceremonial signing were PSC Executive Director Atty. Guillermo Iroy Jr., Ilocos Sur Executive Assistant Atty. Jannah Singson, Provincial Administrator Marlon Tagorda, Special Assistant to the Governor in Sports Jester Singson and PSC Regional Coordinator Edwin Llanes.

“I am truly proud that the Batang Pinoy National Championship will finally be back and for Ilocos Sur to host this competition is a big step towards pushing our grassroots program and jumpstarting our grassroots program in the Philippine Sports Commission,” added Eala.

This will be the first time the Batang Pinoy National Youth Games will be back in action after the COVID-19 pandemic. It will cater to student-athletes and out-of-school youth aged 10-15 years old from 81 provinces and 144 cities nationwide.

There are 17 sports to be played in total. Nine sports will be contested in face-to-face competitions namely: archery, athletics, badminton, chess, cycling, table tennis, swimming, weightlifting and obstacle course racing (demonstration sport). Conducted as virtual contests are eight disciplines such as arnis, dancesport, judo, karate, muay, pencak silat, taekwondo and wushu. A total of 1995 medals — 600 gold, 600 silver and 795 bronzes — will be at stake in the six-day sportsfest.

Around 7,000 participants representing athletes, coaches and officials are expected to take part in the competition.

Batang Pinoy is one of the PSC’s centerpiece programs for grassroots sports. Since its creation in 1998, it has produced world-class athletes like Asian Weightlifting Championships bronze medalist Rose Jean Ramos, Southeast Asian Games four-time gold medalist Agatha Wong, national wrestler Jason Baucas, among others.

“I know that it will be a very exciting time for our young athletes and we certainly hope that this will finally give them an opportunity to compete, interact and be part of the community of young athletes that will be part of their holistic development as healthy citizens of this country. On behalf of the PSC, I am very proud and grateful to the province of Ilocos Sur and we look forward to the start of the competitions in December,” concluded Eala.

