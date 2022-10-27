^

Adelaide coach explains Kai Sotto's limited minutes

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
October 27, 2022 | 10:02am
Kai Sotto
Adelaide 36ers / Instagram

MANILA, Philippines – Adelaide 36ers head coach CJ Bruton has taken it upon himself to rationalize Filipino center Kai Sotto's limited taste of action so far in the 2022-23 NBL season.

In Adelaide's three games this year, Sotto has only played 14 minutes combined — tallying four points, 10 rebounds and three blocks.

Already in his second year with the team, Bruton said that Sotto is set for more growth and improvement for heavier minutes on the floor.

"I love Kai, he's a special kid." Bruton told News Corp's "The Basketball Show".

"His skillset helps us, and while you haven't seen it a whole lot, I'm also playing to win games. I need to be successful; I want this city to be successful, I want Kai to keep improving." he added.

Sotto had previously left Adelaide's camp to try his luck in the 2022 NBA draft, but went unselected. Now that he's back and set for another year, Bruton just wants him to be more developed for the good of the team.

"I'm not here to hurt the kid, I care for this kid and getting better and getting to his goal, which is ultimately playing in the NBA," sid Bruton.

"Yes, you do need to take the floor a little bit more, I need him to keep impacting the 36ers the right way that I need for us to be successful," he continued.

The tactician admitted that Sotto's time away from the 36ers meant that he wasn't able to progress in the same direction as the rest of the team.

But now that he continues to log in practice and minutes for Adelaide, Bruton expects to see more impact from the high flying big man.

"Everyone thought he was going to come back and be a starter, I didn't see the guy for six months of the off-season until he came back a few weeks beforehand," he said.

"The improvement of my team to the improvement of Kai wasn't on the same par, but I didn't go air that to all of everybody, but he is developing in the right way. I think he's really going to help us over the next month or so," he added.

The 36ers, who currently tote a 2-1 slate, face the New Zealand Breakers on Friday, October 28.

