^

Sports

'We f---ed up': Napa challenges NU Bulldogs to step up after shock FEU loss

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
October 24, 2022 | 2:50pm
'We f---ed up': Napa challenges NU Bulldogs to step up after shock FEU loss
Jeff Napa
UAAP

MANILA, Philippines — Jeff Napa did not mince his words after his NU Bulldogs fell flat to end the first round, absorbing a 44-47 loss to the erstwhile reeling FEU Tamaraws at the Ynares Center in Antipolo on Sunday.

The Bulldogs had a chance to finish the first round atop the standings had they won the game — owing to their victory over league leaders UP — but they went down to third not only behind UP but also Ateneo.

Ateneo had beaten NU in their first round meeting, 77-60.

Now on a low note after being the hottest team in the league, Napa called out himself and his players for how they responded against the Tams — who were 1-5 prior to their Sunday clash.

"We f---ed up. Simple as that," Napa said after the loss.

"I expected kasi they will come out strong, give credit to FEU. We played talaga sa gusto naming mangyari pero a loss is a loss. It's my fault," he added.

Still, at 5-2, Napa said there is still time to better themselves and hopefully clinch their slot into the Final Four and possibly, the finals.

"At least, we have to grow coming into the second round. Especially doon sa mga desisyon na kailangan naming gawan ng paraan," Napa said.

Asked on if the low scoring loss was a wake up to the Bulldogs, the tactician said he'd rather look at it as something different — a view which he shared with his boyds.

"Para sa akin, challenge e. Yun lang ang sinabi ko sakanila, di ko na sinabi sa kanila na wake up call. Chinallenge ko pa rin sila na if they want to be a big-time player, they have to make sure that they'd commit as one, not I. Yun ang kailangan," said Napa.

Against FEU, Napa lamented that they had let their opponents dictate the pace rather than playing their own game.

"This game kasi, we let FEU dictate whatever ang ginagawa sa amin kasi eh. Someone f---ed up. So that's why [they] got the W. So ayun ang challenge ko sa kanila sa second round, I think UP pa ang [unang] kalaban namin eh," said Napa.

"So yung uphill climb, kasi yun ang sinasabi ko sa kanila, if we want to climb up to the top or to the peak, doon sa Mt. Everest na yun, kung gusto nila maging big-time player, they have to commit maging two-way player. Kung hindi magiging two-way player, it's hard for us. Kumbaga, it's hard for them to be recognized as one of the big boys."

BASKETBALL

UAAP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Eagles soar in 3rd period, claw Warriors

Eagles soar in 3rd period, claw Warriors

By John Bryan Ulanday | 16 hours ago
Ateneo banked on a third-quarter avalanche to run away with a 91-76 win over University of the East and end its first-round...
Sports
fbtw
JGFP names Manotoc as chairman emeritus

JGFP names Manotoc as chairman emeritus

16 hours ago
Former national team coach Tommy Manotoc has been elected unanimously as chairman emeritus of the Junior Golf Foundation of...
Sports
fbtw
B. League: Parks' Nagoya repeats over Ramos, Hokkaido; Thirdy's San-En on a roll

B. League: Parks' Nagoya repeats over Ramos, Hokkaido; Thirdy's San-En on a roll

By Luisa Morales | 18 hours ago
Parks finished with 16 points, five rebounds, three steals and one assist as a starter to complete the weekend sweep of Levanga...
Sports
fbtw
Heat's Martin, Jovic suspended, Raptors Koloko fined after scuffle

Heat's Martin, Jovic suspended, Raptors Koloko fined after scuffle

4 hours ago
Miami Heat forward Caleb Martin has been suspended one game without pay for instigating an on-court altercation that ended...
Sports
fbtw
Azkals Development Team stings UCFC title defense with 2-2 draw

Azkals Development Team stings UCFC title defense with 2-2 draw

By Rick Olivares | 3 hours ago
The Azkals Development Team dealt United City a setback in their defense of the Philippines Football League crown with a 2-2...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
How gaming firm Ubisoft mashed 'Rabbids' into 'Mario' world

How gaming firm Ubisoft mashed 'Rabbids' into 'Mario' world

4 days ago
It took 300 staff working in five cities about five years, but the second edition of one of the most ambitious mash-ups in...
Sports
fbtw
What it means to be a manager in esports

What it means to be a manager in esports

By Michelle Lojo | 14 days ago
Managers are sometimes acknowledged as the parents of the workplace, a senior figure who collaborators would seek guidance...
Sports
fbtw
Burn X Flash coach reflects on journey to MPL title

Burn X Flash coach reflects on journey to MPL title

By Michelle Lojo | October 5, 2022 - 10:29am
Looking back, John Michael "Zico" Dizon did not expect he would earn the title he had wanted for so long in his first season...
Sports
fbtw
Inspiring creativity: Genshin Impact's artistic influence

Inspiring creativity: Genshin Impact's artistic influence

By Michelle Lojo | September 27, 2022 - 11:27am
Genshin Impact’s popularity can be attributed to the many stunning promotional videos it has released for the game’s...
Sports
fbtw
With a gamer prince and oil billions, Saudi turns to esports

With a gamer prince and oil billions, Saudi turns to esports

September 22, 2022 - 11:13am
Much like with Formula One and professional golf, the world's biggest oil exporter has in recent years leveraged its immense...
Sports
fbtw
New updates, HoYoFEST return mark Genshin Impact's 2nd anniversary

New updates, HoYoFEST return mark Genshin Impact's 2nd anniversary

By Michelle Lojo | September 22, 2022 - 10:10am
In the Philippines, Moon Rabbit Café + Restaurant in San Juan will once again host the event as it had done so last...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with