Saso blows hot start, falls 7 shots off Thitikul in BMW Ladies Championship

Yuka Saso of Japan watches her shot after teeing off during the first round of the BMW Ladies Championship golf tournament at Oak Valley Country Club in Wonju on October 20, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines – Yuka Saso nearly put to naught a fiery three-birdie start with a shaky backside stint but holed out with a birdie to card a two-under 70, seven strokes behind a hot-starting Thai ace Atthaya Thitikul after 18 holes of the BMW Ladies Championship in Korea Thursday.

The in-form Thitikul, who scored a breakthrough in NW Arkansas Championship last month and placed fourth and tied for eighth in her next two LPGA events, razed the 6,647-yard Oak Valley Country Club course with seven birdies and spiked her sparkling 32-31 card with a pitch-in eagle on the par-4 No. 13 for a 63.

She surged past local amateur Minsol Kim, who found herself on top of a stellar international field with a 64 she laced with a frontside 30 featuring four straight birdies from No. 3, until Thitikul came with her solid nine-under round in one of the late flights.

Earlier, Saso looked headed to dominating the par-72 layout by birdying the first three holes but flubbed a couple of chances and failed to get up-and-down on Nos. 12 and 13 before cashing in on the par-5 closing hole to post a 33-37 card.

She grabbed a share of 19th but the ICTSI-backed ace fell seven strokes behind Thitikul in the $2 million championship serving as the fourth-to-last event of this year’s LPGA culminating in the CME Group Tour Championship on Nov. 17-20 in Naples, Florida.

Korean major champion A Lim Kim shot a 66 for joint third with American Andrea Lee and Yaeeun Hong, also from the host country, while Kiwi Lydia Ko, Alison Lee and Lilia Vu of the US matched 68s for a share of sixth.

Ko, who nipped compatriot Hee Jeong Lim in sudden death here last year, came out flat and limped with an uncharacteristic 80 marred by a quintuple bogey 10 on the par-5 18th.