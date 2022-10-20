^

Sports

Velez-Gabuat face-off looms in PPS Baybay netfest

Philstar.com
October 20, 2022 | 1:46pm
Velez-Gabuat face-off looms in PPS Baybay netfest

MANILA, Philippines – John David Velez and Thomas Gabuat gear up for a fierce showdown in the boys’ centerpiece division even as Kimi Brodeth seeks to extend her romp in girls’ play of the PPS-PEPP Baybay City National Juniors Tennis Championships, which got underway Thursday at Baybay courts in Leyte.

Velez has dominated the 18-U side in the Puerto Princesa and Ormoc legs of the Group 2 tournament but the Ormoc City find braces for a tough outing this week, given a crack roster of rivals out to halt his romp in the country’s longest talent-search, led by Zambo Sibugay’s Gabuat, Gerald Gemida and Randy Pausanos.

The eight age-group category event drew six 32-player draws, underscoring the continuing solid support from both the players and the various LGUs that has kept the Palawan Pawnshop tennis program buzzing and the youngsters busy in pursuit of honors and ranking points year-round.

Gabuat and Gemida, meanwhile, are tipped to dispute the 16-U trophy in the event sponsored by Baybay Mayor Jose Carlos Cari but a slew of others are out to spoil their projected clash, including Pausanos, Kenzo Brodeth, Ariel Semblantes, Christian Laguna, Jay Laguna and Ruzzel Manlimos.

David Sepulveda top-bills the 14-U cast that also incudes Kenzo Brodeth, Urcisino Villa, Claudwin Tonacao, Edrielle dela Cruz, Michael Cari and the Laguna siblings.

Sepulveda and Villa also banners the big 12-U roster along with Cari and Prinz Canezo.

Kimi Brodeth, on the other hand, looks all set for another twinkill after sweeping the 16- and 18-U diadems at home in Ormoc last week. But the likes of Kate Imalay and Sanschena Francisco are both raring to stop her run in the circuit put up by Palawan Pawnshop president/CEO Bobby Castro.

Imalay also leads the girls’ 14-U category that also drew Samantha Ortega, Ma. Caroliean Fiel, Molly Tan, Chrystell Laguna, Dorothy Araneta, Julienne Celeste and Maria Ataiza, while Fiel, Celeste, Tan and Laguna head the 12-U roster of the event aimed at discovering talents in the countryside and developing them into becoming future members of the national pool or team.

Meanwhile, action shifts to San Carlos City, Negros Occidental with a bigger, stronger field is expected to vie for top honors in various categories. Listup is ongoing. For details, contact Bobby Mangunay at 0915-4046464.

TENNIS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
UE alumnus Paul Lee beams with pride as Red Warriors show fight in UAAP 85

UE alumnus Paul Lee beams with pride as Red Warriors show fight in UAAP 85

By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
After going 0-14 in UAAP Season 84 earlier this year, UE currently sits at the middle of the pack with a 3-3 slate.
Sports
fbtw
Pelicans tear Nets to open NBA season

Pelicans tear Nets to open NBA season

4 hours ago
Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans opened the NBA season with a punishing 130-108 victory over the star-studded...
Sports
fbtw
Collector's item alert: Philippine basketball legend Ramon Fernandez signed cards issued

Collector's item alert: Philippine basketball legend Ramon Fernandez signed cards issued

By Rick Olivares | 3 hours ago
One of the greatest Filipino basketball players if not the greatest is getting the basketball card treatment.
Sports
fbtw
Verstappen, Red Bull fired by twin ambitions in Texas

Verstappen, Red Bull fired by twin ambitions in Texas

5 hours ago
Newly acclaimed double world champion Max Verstappen has every right to enjoy celebrating his second drivers’ championship...
Sports
fbtw
Davao deals Pasig first loss in PCAP 3rd Conference

Davao deals Pasig first loss in PCAP 3rd Conference

By Rick Olivares | 5 hours ago
The Davao Chess Eagles dug deep to stun the Pasig King Pirates, 12.5-8.5, in last night’s action in the third conference...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Alveo 5150 bidders prime up for IRONMAN 70.3

Alveo 5150 bidders prime up for IRONMAN 70.3

17 minutes ago
A slew of campaigners in the Alveo 5150 Subic Bay are using the upcoming endurance race held under the Olympic-style setup...
Sports
fbtw
Lee's game-winner lifts Suns over Mavericks

Lee's game-winner lifts Suns over Mavericks

2 hours ago
Damion Lee hit a go-ahead jumper from the baseline in the closing seconds of the fourth quarter as the Phoenix Suns erased...
Sports
fbtw
Women's football on all-time high ahead of biggest World Cup draw

Women's football on all-time high ahead of biggest World Cup draw

4 hours ago
The draw for next year's FIFA Women's World Cup takes place on Saturday in Auckland with the women's game at an all-time high...
Sports
fbtw
Smart empowers your all-out NBA experience&nbsp;

Smart empowers your all-out NBA experience 

4 hours ago
As the NBA ushers in a new season of nonstop hardcourt action, Smart is empowering millions of Filipino basketball fans with...
Sports
fbtw
Abadiano ready for any Maroons role amid Cagulangan&rsquo;s continued absence

Abadiano ready for any Maroons role amid Cagulangan’s continued absence

By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Asked to again fill in for starting point guard JD Cagulangan — who sat out the game after returning against the Ateneo...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with