^

Sports

Is Ben Simmons really ready for NBA return?

REAL SPORTS SCENE - Anthony Suntay - Philstar.com
September 30, 2022 | 10:16am
Is Ben Simmons really ready for NBA return?
Ben Simmons of the Brooklyn Nets speaks at the podium during a press conference at Brooklyn Nets Media Day at HSS Training Center on September 26, 2022 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.
Dustin Satloff / Getty Images / AFP

MANILA, Philippines – One of the most intriguing stories this coming NBA season is the return of Ben Simmons.

After being driven out of Philadelphia because of his playoff collapse, including his subsequent rift with the coaching staff, teammates and management over his possible return to the Sixers, he was eventually traded to Brooklyn middle of last season in exchange for James Harden.

All throughout, his mental issues were the top story.

There were some reports about his back problems, but in reality, it seemed like these were all psychological deficiencies more than physical ones. 

Now he says he is ready to return and is excited to contribute to his new team.

“I'm getting used to the up-and-down play," Simmons said during their media day session. "I feel great. It's good to be out here with these guys."

And he claims he’s looking forward to playing with his new teammates, All-Stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

“You're playing with some great NBA players, some of the greatest. So, for me, it's just playing alongside them, figuring out where they want their shots, how they move, different spots on the floor where I need to be. It's just timing,” Simmons states.

It seems like everyone is trying to lay the proper foundation to make things work by saying the right things, more importantly to make Ben feel at ease.

“Very unique, that's what makes Ben great. That's why I don't care if he ever shoots a jump shot for the Brooklyn Nets. He's welcome to, but that is not what makes him special and not what we need. He's a great complement to our team, and he's an incredible basketball player because of his versatility,” said head coach Steve Nash.

Nash needs to be careful, because obviously Simmons is a very sensitive guy, and he needs to help his player thrive in the best scenario possible.

I’m actually surprised at how fragile Simmons is mentally. Parents are often told “get your kids into sports, it helps build character and strengthens them mentally to deal with adversity in the future.”

Of course I understand that different people handle stress in various manners, and I’ll leave all that analysis to the sports psychologists, but you’d expect an elite player like Simmons to have a stronger mental resolve than his lesser known peers.

The bottom line is he’s back, physically and mentally, but will cracks start to show when the road gets tougher as the season progresses? 

But at the moment, Nash has got his back, which is something Simmons felt wasn’t evident in Philly, when he felt Doc Rivers threw him under the bus after the play-off debacle.

“I think Ben's just an incredible playmaker. Size, speed, ability, unselfishness, he's always looking to get guys open. He's a great screener. He has terrific vision. With his size and speed, he's able to push the ball in transition and also get into gaps, so a great fit for Kevin and Ky to try and make the game a little bit easier for them,” Nash stated.

We wish Ben the best, but only time will tell if this truly is a match made in heaven.

BEN SIMMONS

NBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending

USA storms into semis showdown vs Canada

11 hours ago
Connecticut Sun forward Alyssa Thomas nailed 13 points and 14 rebounds as an all-conquering United States closed in on an 11th title after setting up a women’s basketball World Cup semifinal against Canada...
Sports
fbtw

UAAP ready to roll

By Joaquin M. Henson | 11 hours ago
It’s all systems go for the UAAP men’s basketball 85th season which rolls out with a doubleheader at the MOA Arena tomorrow.
Sports
fbtw
Eala falls short of upset vs Polish foe in W60 Templeton

Eala falls short of upset vs Polish foe in W60 Templeton

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Despite taking the match opener with a 6-2 victory over the World No. 163 netter, Eala lost steam in what could've been the...
Sports
fbtw
Cebu, Manila Chooks face daunting task

Cebu, Manila Chooks face daunting task

By John Bryan Ulanday | 11 hours ago
After making the quarterfinals in the recent Manila leg, local 3x3 bets are determined to go all the way this time with an...
Sports
fbtw
Trailblazer Thirdy thrilled to see 'Filipino brothers' playing in Japan B. League

Trailblazer Thirdy thrilled to see 'Filipino brothers' playing in Japan B. League

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Thirdy Ravena was the first, but he was certainly not the last.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Arcilla returns to winning form, rules Puerto Princesa Open

Arcilla returns to winning form, rules Puerto Princesa Open

5 minutes ago
Johnny Arcilla came away with a couple of breaks to shatter doubles partner Ronard Joven, 6-4, 6-4, in the finals and get...
Sports
fbtw
Obiena credits student-athlete life in UST for successful pro career

Obiena credits student-athlete life in UST for successful pro career

By Luisa Morales | 7 minutes ago
From the time he decided to leave the Tigers' den in Espana, Obiena has made a name for himself in the world of athletics....
Sports
fbtw
MPBL: Caloocan shocks Batangas; Bacolod, San Juan win

MPBL: Caloocan shocks Batangas; Bacolod, San Juan win

34 minutes ago
Caloocan Victory Liner caught Batangas City Embassy Chill napping in the fourth quarter and posted an 86-81 stunner in the...
Sports
fbtw
Nationals go for kill vs HD Spikers

Nationals go for kill vs HD Spikers

50 minutes ago
National University-Sta. Elena knows full well the need to win again and avoid going through a stretch where its strength...
Sports
fbtw
'Filipino culture is unreal': Mayweather raves over Philippines in latest visit

'Filipino culture is unreal': Mayweather raves over Philippines in latest visit

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Expected to head to Boracay for the weekend, Mayweather gushed over the Philippines in what he believes will be a regular...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with