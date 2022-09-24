^

RRQ chief clarifies roster for upcoming Valorant Champions Tour

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
September 24, 2022 | 5:06pm
RRQ Logo
Facebook / RRQ

MANILA, Philippines — RRQ founder and Chief Executive Officer Andrian Pauline has clarified his organization's inclusion in the upcoming Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) 2023.

In a Q&A session done on Pauline's social media, and summarized in RRQ Chief Operating Officer Calvin Victor Thenderan's Facebook post, RRQ will be a mixed roster in the competition, confirming that there will be Indonesian representation in their 2023 roster.

They are also in the process of selecting a new head coach with the goal of fielding "the most competitive roster" for the competition.

When VCT 2023 Pacific League teams were announced, Riot Game's PR clarified with Philstar.com that RRQ's roster would be the same Philippine roster they had been competing with in the past year, the team going under RRQ Philippines. 

When questions about the roster was raised, Philstar.com sought RRQ's clarification and the latter responded with Thenderan's post, labeling it as an official statement from RRQ's COO regarding the matter. 

Riot Games then released the VCT 2023 Esports Services Agreement, outlining all the rules and regulations for the coming league. 

Sept. 26, 2022 to Feb. 1, 2023 will be considered the preseason transfer window with team's adding to their competitive roster, but players will only be officially part of the team when a valid visa and work permits are obtained. 

Once the preseason transfer window closes, all teams will no longer be allowed to make changes in their respective rosters.

Additionally, Riot Games released its Roster Construction Rules stating that at least four of its starting roster must be residents of the region they are competing in, allowing only one import per team. 

Riot Games also increased the minimum age requirement of players to 18 (born on or before March 26, 2005). 

Teams can have six to 10 members in their roster. Additionally teams are allowed a maximum of four reserve players and a maximum of three coaches.

