^

Sports

Why Team Lakay puts more premium on attitude instead of skills in ONE Warrior Series: Philippines

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
September 17, 2022 | 3:26pm
Why Team Lakay puts more premium on attitude instead of skills in ONE Warrior Series: Philippines
L-R ONE Warrior Series: Philippines host Will Devaughn, Team Lakay's Joshua Pacio, Mark Sangiao, and Geje Eustaquio
ONE Championship

MANILA, Philippines — Team Lakay head coach Mark Sangiao and stalwarts Joshua Pacio and Geje Eustaquio had their work cut out for them in choosing who walks away with a $100,000 contract with ONE Championship in ONE Warrior Series: Philippines.

As coaches and judges of the reality drama set to premiere on GTV on Sunday, Sangiao, Pacio, and Eustaquio played the role of judge and jury in choosing who among 16 aspiring mixed martial artists gets to represent the famed Baguio stable in the Singapore promotion.

But rather than looking solely on the skills brought inside the Circle by the MMA hopefuls, Sangiao said that they put much premium on a fighter's attitude.

Though at first it may seem trivial to judge a fighter based on how he acts removed from his MMA skills, Sangiao explained that there is much to do with how a fighter is outside of the sport on how far he can make it.

"Physically, and skill-wise, madali madetermine yun, you can easily determine yun. Unlike attitude, ang hirap baguhin kaya yung pinapriority namin is the character and the attitude," Sangiao said during the media launch of the series on Thursday.

"Kasi madali lang magcreate ng champion especially when you train with champions. For skills, madali mong maituturo yan. This is the proper way how to punch, kick, wrestle, andiyan, complete yan lahat. Lahat yan pwede mo ituro isa isa, but the attitude, once na yan yung nawawala, yung right attitude, ang hirap." he added.

ONE Championship also prides themselves in promoting values outside of martial arts, like integrity, humility, honor, respect, courage, discipline, and compassion.

Sangiao and his team's approach to the show seem to mirror this vision of ONE Championship.

ONE Warrior Series: Philippines airs its pilot episode on Sunday, 9:35 p.m. at GTV and will broadcast new episodes weekly until late November.

The winner of the competition will be competing under the banner of Team Lakay and has been announced to make his debut in ONE Championship's return to Manila in December 3 at ONE 164: Pacio vs Brooks.

MMA

ONE CHAMPIONSHIP

TEAM LAKAY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Gilas restarts Monday practice

Gilas restarts Monday practice

By Joaquin Henson | 16 hours ago
It’s all systems go for Gilas to reopen Monday practices from 8 to 10 p.m. at the Meralco Gym with a pool made up mainly...
Sports
fbtw
Obiena enjoys &lsquo;peace of mind&rsquo;

Obiena enjoys ‘peace of mind’

By Joey Villar | 16 hours ago
The Philippine Olympic Committee has pledged full support to world No. 3 Filipino pole-vaulter EJ Obiena, who is going...
Sports
fbtw
Yumul, Ozar cited as future Gilas women stars after impressive youth stints

Yumul, Ozar cited as future Gilas women stars after impressive youth stints

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
With both the U-16 and U-18 programs taking shape after long absences from the FIBA Women's Asian Championships Division B...
Sports
fbtw
Griffins eye last semis slot vs Sealions

Griffins eye last semis slot vs Sealions

1 day ago
NS-One Alicia sets out for an all-important match leading to its semifinal drive but faces a team coming off a key reversal...
Sports
fbtw
Cooperation, respect key points in PBA-Japan B. League talk

Cooperation, respect key points in PBA-Japan B. League talk

5 hours ago
Officials of the Philippine Basketball Association and the Japan B.League both expressed willingness to take the path of friendship...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
AIA 7s: Kaya looks for bounce back win

AIA 7s: Kaya looks for bounce back win

By Rick Olivares | 3 hours ago
Kaya was dealt its first loss in four matches by the Manila Nomads Braves last weekend, 2-1. The defending champions will...
Sports
fbtw
Pagdanganan powers way to Portland Classic weekend

Pagdanganan powers way to Portland Classic weekend

By Jan Veran | 3 hours ago
Pagdanganan still stood below the cutoff line after a double bogey on the par-3 No. 2 on her way home but the ICTSI-backed...
Sports
fbtw
History making Eala bucks homesickness to chase tennis dream

History making Eala bucks homesickness to chase tennis dream

By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Despite the glitz and glamour of being a professional tennis star, it's not always blue skies for the 17-year-old netter...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas women to stir up local talent with widespread scouting, recruitment

Gilas women to stir up local talent with widespread scouting, recruitment

By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
Having been forced to lean heavily on Fil-Foreign talents after the health crisis more or less put women's basketball on the...
Sports
fbtw
After Juniors triumph, Eala eyes qualifying into women's Grand Slams

After Juniors triumph, Eala eyes qualifying into women's Grand Slams

By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
While not closing doors yet on juniors competition, Eala has already transitioned into the pro ranks — starting...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with