Top Filipino MMA prospects take the spotlight in ONE Warrior Series: Philippines

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
September 16, 2022 | 7:08pm
Team Lakay head coach Mark Sangiao (center) oversees the contestants with ONE Strawweight World Champion Joshua Pacio and former ONE Flyweight World titlist Geje Eustaquio
ONE Championship

MANILA, Philippines – A lucrative contract with Singapore mixed martial arts promotion ONE Championship is on the line for some 16 Filipino MMA prospects in ONE Warrior Series: Philippines set to premiere this weekend.

The country's best professional and amateur talents participate in rigorous training programs which test their discipline and fortitude until they are shaved down to the top fighter who will be awarded a $100,000 contract with ONE Championship.

Team Lakay, as one of the promotion's most successful teams, host the MMA hopefuls in Baguio City in the series with ONE Strawweight World Champion Joshua Pacio and former flyweight titlist Geje Eustaquio as coaches.

Head coach Mark Sangiao oversees the development of the contestants as the winner will fight under the banner of his gym. The winner will also make his debut in ONE Championship's return to Manila in December at ONE 164: Pacio vs Brooks.

"You can see real blood, sweat and tears plus real drama," said Sangiao of the series during the show's media launch on Thursday.

"Nakakaiyak din. Kasama mo sila for how many weeks, days, naghihirap din at kita mo yung perseverance nila manalo. You have to cut kasi isa lang ang mag-champion... Dito mo makikita yung a warrior that will cry," he added.

The 16 competitors are Raymund Ortega, Ariel Lampacan, Ernesto Montilla, Norman Agcopra, Ariel Oliveros, L.A. Lauron, JM Guntayon, Marvin Malunes, Genil Francisco, Adonis Sevilleno, Joevincent So, Ralf Francisco, Ely Fernandez, Sheraz Qurashi, Mcleary Ornido and Christian Laurio.

The series is presented by long-time Team Lakay supporter Globe.

"Globe is very privileged, and we are very aware of this privilege, that we have a platform that helps us empower Filipinos, that helps us uplift Filipinos and I think this series really gives us that opportunity," said Globe's Pia Gonzales-Colby.

ONE Championship Vice President of Production Bo Vongsakoun is elated with the new series, while also stating in jest that he plans to make 10 more seasons of the Filipino reality show.

"I guess if there's one thing I want everyone to take away here is it's not a sports show, this is a reality drama that just like [what] they're saying, our dream isn't to inspire people to become professional martial artists, our dream is to inspire people to work harder for whatever their dream is," he said.

"We're just showing these 16 martial artists from around the Philippines that are working and doing everything to achieve their dreams and that's all we want — to show people that with hard work and discipline, we can get there," he continued.

ONE Warrior Series: Philippines premieres on Sunday, September 18, on GTV at 9:35 p.m. The series will premiere a new episode every Sunday until November 27.

MMA

ONE CHAMPIONSHIP

TEAM LAKAY
