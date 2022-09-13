^

Sports

Obiena reigns supreme, sets record in Gala dei Castelli

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
September 13, 2022 | 3:01pm
Obiena reigns supreme, sets record in Gala dei Castelli
The Philippine's Ernest John Obiena reacts during the men's pole vault event during the ISTAF Berlin Internationales Stadionfest annual track and fields athletics meeting at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin on September 4, 2022.
Tobias Schwarz / AFP

MANILA, Philippines – World Championship bronze medalist EJ Obiena added another feather on his cap after he ruled last Monday’s Gala dei Castelli in Bellinzona, Switzerland where he also set a new meet record.

The 26-year-old World No. 3 from the Philippines cleared 5.81 meters on his second attempt to claim his sixth golden vault and eighth straight podium finish.

He also reset the meet record of 5.70m registered by Tim Lobinger 23 years ago.

The event, which was not originally listed in schedule he posted in his social media, capped a spectacular campaign by the Asian record-holder highlighted by a memorable win over Olympic and world champion and world record-holder Armand Duplantis in Brussels, Belgium more than a week ago.

Tokyo Olympics silver medalist Chris Nilsen of the United States and Renaud Lavillenie of France each had 5.71ms but the former copped the silver and the latter the bronze via count back.

The Southeast Asian Games gold medalist went fort 5.95m that would have established a new Asian mark and eclipsed the old one of 5.94m he himself set in the Worlds in Eugene, Oregon last July.

He failed in three attempts though.

The string of triumphs nonetheless established further Obiena’s reputation as one of the big guns in the sport.

His other conquests came in the Stabhochsprungmeeting in Jockgrim, Germany, the True Athletes Classics in Leverkusen, Germany, the Saint Wendel City Jump in Sankt Wendel, Germany and the Golden Fly Series in Liechtenstein.

He had a bronze in the Athletissima in Lausanne, Switzerland and silver in ISTAF in Berlin, Germany.

EJ OBIENA

POLE VAULT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
HD Spikers, Nationals eye No. 4 vs Sealions, Griffins

HD Spikers, Nationals eye No. 4 vs Sealions, Griffins

1 day ago
Unbeaten Cignal and National University-Sta. Elena try to build up confidence and momentum in preparation for their much awaited...
Sports
fbtw
Goorjian shocked at PBA talent

Goorjian shocked at PBA talent

By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
Bay Area Dragons head coach Brian Goorjian said yesterday he was shocked at the display of talent, skills and versatility...
Sports
fbtw

Triumph for Philippine tennis

By Joaquin M. Henson | 16 hours ago
Despite the suspension of the Philippine Tennis Association by both International Tennis Federation and Philippine Olympic Committee, the country’s tennis superstar Alex Eala continues to wave the national...
Sports
fbtw
Malaysia bags Asian U18 women&rsquo;s title

Malaysia bags Asian U18 women’s title

By John Bryan Ulanday | 16 hours ago
Malaysia earned Division A promotion after taking the Division B crown with a 64-53 win over Mongolia in the 2022 FIBA U18...
Sports
fbtw
Philippine spikers fall short vs Indonesia, miss out on ASEAN Grand Prix podium

Philippine spikers fall short vs Indonesia, miss out on ASEAN Grand Prix podium

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
In a virtual battle for third contest, the Philippines absorbed three narrow set losses to miss out on a medal for the first...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Massive US Open win catapults Alex Eala to No. 35 in ITF world junior rankings

Massive US Open win catapults Alex Eala to No. 35 in ITF world junior rankings

By John Bryan Ulanday | 39 minutes ago
Buoyed by a historic US Open conquest, Alex Eala roared and soared back into the Top 50 International Tennis Federation (ITF)...
Sports
fbtw
Stags put cuffs on Chiefs to begin NCAA campaign

Stags put cuffs on Chiefs to begin NCAA campaign

By Joey Villar | 43 minutes ago
San Sebastian unmasked Arellano University from a title contender to a mere pretender with an emphatic 60-51 victory Tuesday...
Sports
fbtw
Power for power: BOOM Esports named Acer Nitro brand ambassador

Power for power: BOOM Esports named Acer Nitro brand ambassador

4 hours ago
Acer has named BOOM Esports, one of the Southeast Asian powerhouses in the Dota Pro Circuit scene, as the new ambassador for...
Sports
fbtw
SBP targets successful FIBA World Cup hosting, record-breaking attendance&nbsp;

SBP targets successful FIBA World Cup hosting, record-breaking attendance 

4 hours ago
The Philippines is looking not just to stage a successful FIBA World Cup hosting, but also targeting a record-breaking attendance...
Sports
fbtw
Larry Alcala enters the Metaverse with Scarletbox.io

Larry Alcala enters the Metaverse with Scarletbox.io

4 hours ago
Scarletbox.io, the first Blue-Chip Fine Arts NFT (Non-Fungible Token) Launchpad in Asia, pays tribute to beloved cartoonist...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with