Gilas girls turn back Samoa to finish FIBA U18 Asia tilt with bronze medal

MANILA, Philippines — The Gilas Pilipinas women U18 team ended their 2022 FIBA U18 Women's Asian Championship Division B campaign on a high note after pulling the rug from under Samoa, 84-68, at the Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in India on Sunday.

As promotion to Division A remains elusive, the Gilas girls ended up with the bronze medal in the tournament as they erased a 14-point deficit.

The Filipinas were behind by double-digits, 31-41, heading into the halftime break.

But a third quarter barrage led by Sumayah Sugapong saw the Philippines outscore Samoa, 28-8, to turn the tables on their foes.

With all momentum on their side heading into the fourth salvo ahead by 10, 59-49, Gilas kept themselves comfortably ahead and pushed their lead to as big as 16 points late in the ball game.

Sugapong paced Gilas in the victory with 27 points, six rebounds two assists, and a whopping nine steals.

Louna Ozar and Kristan Yumul addded 15 and 14 points, respectively.

Malia Jae Rudd had a game-high 30 points for Samoa in the losing effort.

The Scores:

PHILIPPINES 84 -- Sugapong 27, Ozar 15, Yumul 14, Loon 11, Bobadilla 10, Nolasco 7, Heyn 0, Calvert 0, Udal 0, Villarin 0.

SAMOA 68 -- Ruud 30, Filemu 13, Leiataatimu 10, Tauiliili 6, A. Manumaleuga 5, Finau-Stephano 2, Brown 2, Foa'i-Auimatagi 0.

Quarters: 13-17, 31-41, 59-49, 84-68.