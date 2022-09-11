^

Sports

Gilas girls turn back Samoa to finish FIBA U18 Asia tilt with bronze medal

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
September 11, 2022 | 3:59pm
Gilas girls turn back Samoa to finish FIBA U18 Asia tilt with bronze medal
Sumayah Sugapong
FIBA

MANILA, Philippines — The Gilas Pilipinas women U18 team ended their 2022 FIBA U18 Women's Asian Championship Division B campaign on a high note after pulling the rug from under Samoa, 84-68, at the Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in India on Sunday.

As promotion to Division A remains elusive, the Gilas girls ended up with the bronze medal in the tournament as they erased a 14-point deficit.

The Filipinas were behind by double-digits, 31-41, heading into the halftime break.

But a third quarter barrage led by Sumayah Sugapong saw the Philippines outscore Samoa, 28-8, to turn the tables on their foes.

With all momentum on their side heading into the fourth salvo ahead by 10, 59-49, Gilas kept themselves comfortably ahead and pushed their lead to as big as 16 points late in the ball game.

Sugapong paced Gilas in the victory with 27 points, six rebounds two assists, and a whopping nine steals.

Louna Ozar and Kristan Yumul addded 15 and 14 points, respectively.

Malia Jae Rudd had a game-high 30 points for Samoa in the losing effort.

The Scores:

PHILIPPINES 84 -- Sugapong 27, Ozar 15, Yumul 14, Loon 11, Bobadilla 10, Nolasco 7, Heyn 0, Calvert 0, Udal 0, Villarin 0.
SAMOA 68 -- Ruud 30, Filemu 13, Leiataatimu 10, Tauiliili 6, A. Manumaleuga 5, Finau-Stephano 2, Brown 2, Foa'i-Auimatagi 0.

Quarters: 13-17, 31-41, 59-49, 84-68.

BASKETBALL

FIBA

GILAS PILIPINAS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
ASEAN Grand Prix: Philippines suffer blowout at hands of T4, Vietnam

ASEAN Grand Prix: Philippines suffer blowout at hands of T4, Vietnam

By Luisa Morales | 22 hours ago
The Vietnamese, led by skipper Tran Thi Thanh Thuy, dominated the Filipinas from the get-go as they improved to 2-0 in the...
Sports
fbtw

Expansion for PBA?

By Joaquin M. Henson | 16 hours ago
The entry of guest team Bay Area Dragons will increase the cast of contenders for the PBA Commissioner’s Cup championship to 13 and could signal the start of discussions on a possible league expansion in the...
Sports
fbtw
Eala channels 'idol' Nadal to become Philippines' first Slam winner

Eala channels 'idol' Nadal to become Philippines' first Slam winner

3 hours ago
"My idol is obviously Rafa. He's a very good role model, something a lot of people should idolise and try to be," said Eala...
Sports
fbtw
PBA eyes return to PhilSports Arena

PBA eyes return to PhilSports Arena

By Olmin Leyba | 16 hours ago
A homecoming at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City looms for the PBA.
Sports
fbtw
Eala ONE win away from US Open title

Eala ONE win away from US Open title

By John Bryan Ulanday | 16 hours ago
Alex Eala stepped closer to a coveted singles Grand Slam crown, essaying a 6-1, 7-6(5) win over Canada’s Victoria Mboko...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
POC, PSC rain praise on US Open champ Eala

POC, PSC rain praise on US Open champ Eala

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
POC President Abraham "Bambol" Tolentino said that Eala's success was just the beginning.
Sports
fbtw
Perpetual routs JRU for winning start to NCAA Season 98

Perpetual routs JRU for winning start to NCAA Season 98

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Rey Barcuma played an almost perfect game for Perpetual to pace them in the dominant victory where they led by as much as...
Sports
fbtw
Saso, Ardina fail to mount charge as Ewing wrests control in Ohio

Saso, Ardina fail to mount charge as Ewing wrests control in Ohio

By Jan Veran | 3 hours ago
Saso, who scrambled with a 70 Friday (Saturday in Manila) to barely make the cut for the first time in a long while,...
Sports
fbtw
'Panalo nating lahat': Emotional Eala dedicates US Open win to Filipinos

'Panalo nating lahat': Emotional Eala dedicates US Open win to Filipinos

By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
Besting Czech Republic's Lucie Havlickova in two sets, 6-2, 6-4, Eala became the first-ever Filipino to win a Grand Slam...
Sports
fbtw
Eala caps off historic US Open run with maiden Grand Slam singles title

Eala caps off historic US Open run with maiden Grand Slam singles title

By Luisa Morales | 15 hours ago
Her first campaign in the juniors circuit this year, Eala went all the way to the top with a masterclass over the competition...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with