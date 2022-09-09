Avaricio ends tied for 13th; Del Rosario ends up 22nd in Thailand LPGA Masters

MANILA, Philippines – Chanelle Avaricio missed posting a Top 10 finish with a bogey on No. 15 as she closed out with a second straight 70 for joint 13th in the Thailand LPGA Masters topped by Patcharajutar Kongkraphan in Prachuap Khiri Khan in southern Thailand Friday.

Avaricio was well on her way for a strong wind-up on a four-birdie, one-bogey run after 14 holes but slipped with a bogey on the par-4 15th for a pair of 35s and a 54-hole total of seven-under 209 for a share of 13th with eight others.

Earlier, Pauline del Rosario made up for her second round stumble with an eagle-spiked 68 but her closing binge could only save her a tied for 22nd effort in the TBH 4 million championship wrapping up the Thai LPGA Tour season.

Kongkraphan birdied the last four holes to shoot a 64 and snatch a one-shot victory voer Chonlada Chayun with an 18-under 195 total.

Chayanun held on to the lead with back-to-back birdies from No. 16 but failed to match the hot-finishing Kongkraphan’s last-hole birdie to settle for second at 196 after a 66.