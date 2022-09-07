Davao Aguilas FC U15 squad rules Singapore tourney

MANILA, Philippines – The Davao Aguilas FC U15 team reigned supreme in its age category in the JSSL Singapore Professional Academy 7s tournament over the weekend in Singapore.

The Aguilas beat Anza, a team of mostly Australians, in extra time, 1-0, to cap a successful title drive in the B15 division highlighted by an unbeaten record and a clean sheet.

DAFC and Anza battled to a scoreless deadlock after regulation in the battle for the Cup with the Filipinos standing firm against their opponents’ waves of attacks while making their own counters.

Coach Aber Ruzgar then tapped Andres Dumlao, John Mark Visitation and Karl Molina to carry the fight in the extension period, which was to be played 3v3.

Receiving a pass from Visitation, Molina fired the ball into the top right of the net to ice it for the Aguilas.

“The Anza team were tall and skillful players but our all-Filipino boys played with equal skill and a lot of grit, giving it their all,” Davao Aguilas FC president Mike Atayde said.

The Aguilas bested 10 other teams for the trophy. They earlier topped Group A with eight points on a 2-2-0 win-draw-loss card with two goals for and zero against.