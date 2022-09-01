^

Sports

Touring ladies face tough test at Valley South

Philstar.com
September 1, 2022 | 3:32pm
Touring ladies face tough test at Valley South
Chihiro Ikeda upbeat but wary of rivals at Valley South

MANILA, Philippines — The country’s touring ladies brace for a major challenge when the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour resumes with a rare stop in Antipolo next week for the ICTSI Valley Golf Ladies Challenge at the treacherous South course.

Chihiro Ikeda bucked a final round breakdown to thwart Sarah Ababa by two and rule the Eagle Ridge Aoki Invitational last July for her second LPGT championship in the last four legs before the circuit took a two-month break following clashes at Luisita, Hallow Ridge, Caliraya Springs, Mount Malarayat, Splendido Taal and Pradera Verde.

But the Fil-Japanese shotmaker and the rest of the 20-player cast will be in for what could be their toughest test at Valley South, a daunting rolling, tight layout that repels anything less than accurate shots.

The Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc.-organized circuit first and last held a tournament at Valley in 2014 with LPGA/Epson Tour campaigner Dottie Ardina edging Mia Piccio by two at the adjacent, hazard-laden Executive course.

But the Sept. 7-9 championship promises to be a far more daunting battle of shotmaking and wits given the makeup of Valley South, which hosted two Philippine Open Championships, the last in 2010 ­– an all-Pinoy edition won by Artemio Murakami – and the first in 1991 when American Dennis Paulson nipped Taiwanese Chen Tze Chung in sudden death.

“It will indeed be a different kind of challenge (at Valley) but we have prepared long and hard for the LPGT resumption, so we expect good competition,” said Ikeda, who also won at Mt. Malarayat.

Sunshine Baraquiel and Harmie Constantino toughen up the compact field in the absence of three-leg winner Chanelle Avaricio, with the former, winner at Tagaytay Highlands last year, coming off a series of tournaments in the US, and the latter currently vying in the Thailand Women’s PGA.

Others joining the title chase in the P750,000 championship serving as the eighth leg of this year’s circuit put up by ICTSI are Ababa, Pamela Mariano, Martina Miñoza, Marvi Monsalve, Lucy Landicho, Apple Fudolin, Gretchen Villacencio, Lovelynn Guioguio, Majorie Pulumbarit, Eva Miñoza and Kristine Fleetwood.

Meanwhile, action shifts back to Riviera for the ICTSI Riviera Championship on Oct. 4-6 before Pradera Verde hosts the circuit for the second time this year on Oct. 25-27. The LPGT wraps up its season in Morong, Bataan for the Anvaya Cove Ladies International on Nov. 2-4.

GOLF
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Obiena wins gold anew in Germany

Obiena wins gold anew in Germany

By Luisa Morales | 9 hours ago
After winning the World Athletics Classics in Leverkusen, Obiena picked up from where he left off as he reset the competition...
Sports
fbtw
Sato in, Valdez out for Philippine spikers in ASEAN Grand Prix

Sato in, Valdez out for Philippine spikers in ASEAN Grand Prix

By Joey Villar | 2 days ago
Good and bad news for the Philippine women’s volleyball team seeing action in the second edition of the ASEAN Grand...
Sports
fbtw
Creamline star Jia Morado-De Guzman hopes for 'long-term' program for Philippine volleyball

Creamline star Jia Morado-De Guzman hopes for 'long-term' program for Philippine volleyball

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
While she was satisfied with how the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) champions stepped up to the challenge, Morado-De Guzman...
Sports
fbtw
Japeth Aguilar thinks Kai Sotto already a 'core player' of Philippine hoops

Japeth Aguilar thinks Kai Sotto already a 'core player' of Philippine hoops

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Now a personal witness to Sotto's growth during their stint with the national team in the fourth window of the FIBA World...
Sports
fbtw
Returning finalist Leylah Fernandez suffers early exit in US Open

Returning finalist Leylah Fernandez suffers early exit in US Open

By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
Fernandez, of Filipino and Ecuadorian descent, was a finalist in last year's edition following a string of upsets over ranked...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Superal fails to gain ground with 71 anew; Constantino falters in Thai tiff

Superal fails to gain ground with 71 anew; Constantino falters in Thai tiff

By Jan Veran | 27 minutes ago
As Harmie Constantino fumbled with a 74 after an impressive 70 and slipped to joint 18th at 144, Superal mounted her fightback...
Sports
fbtw
Nationals buck slow start, turn back Troopers

Nationals buck slow start, turn back Troopers

54 minutes ago
The Nationals went on a rampage in the fourth set, opening a 16-6 advantage on the way to a 25-12 tally for the win.
Sports
fbtw
Pagdanganan seeks strong start in Dana Open

Pagdanganan seeks strong start in Dana Open

By Jan Veran | 1 hour ago
The power-hitting Filipina missed the chance to compete in last week’s CP Women’s Open in Canada due to visa woes,...
Sports
fbtw
Expo, listup usher in 5150 Davao triathlon

Expo, listup usher in 5150 Davao triathlon

2 hours ago
A merry mix of bidders, from beginners to weekend runners and those building up to reach IRONMAN level, including 10 foreign...
Sports
fbtw
New PSC chief Eala vows to ensure 'sustainability', 'success' of sports programs

New PSC chief Eala vows to ensure 'sustainability', 'success' of sports programs

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
In his first day as chief of the country's sports body, Eala said that he plans on building on the momentum of the past couple...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with