New PSC chief Eala vows to ensure 'sustainability', 'success' of sports programs

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
September 1, 2022 | 3:26pm
Philippine Sports Commission Chairperson Noli Eala
PSC / Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Newly appointed Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) Chairman Noli Eala committed on Thursday that his term will see "new energy" for Philippine sports.

In his first day as chief of the country's sports body, Eala said that he plans on building on the momentum of the past couple of years.

"We have made great strides in the last few years in sports. My new administration will seek to ensure sustainability of the success of our programs for the long term," Eala said in a statement.

"I will carry out the mandates of the PSC to develop and promote sports in the grassroots as a tool towards nation building and unity, and ensure full and enhanced support for our national athletes in their continued quest to bring honor and glory to our country," he continued.

Eala's predecessor, Butch Ramirez, saw a golden age in Philippine sports with multiple milestones highlighted by the country's first-ever Olympic gold medal courtesy of weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz.

The former PBA commissioner looks to continue with the programs that were laid down by Ramirez, while also proposing a program similar to the "Gintong Alay" program — which was made under the term of former president Ferdinand Marcos Sr.

"We will continue with programs that will further strengthen our sports initiatives. We will create pathways for all to get involved in sports while ensuring that elite athletes are provided with all they need to be successful," said Eala.

"We will reach out to the private sector, similar to the golden years of the Gintong Alay program, to harness their support for all stakeholders of sports," he added.

Eala reported for his first day of duty on Thursday and said that it was "productive".

"The PSC will have a new face and new energy. The PSC, under my watch, will care for sports like no other," he said.

The PSC Chairman is coterminous with the president of the Philippines. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. appointed Eala as head of the sports organization.

Philippine Olympic Committee President Abraham "Bambol" Tolentino said that he looks to work harmoniously with Eala.

"A wonderful choice by our President BBM because [Eala] is a sportsman himself and has been involved in sports for many decades," Tolentino said.

"He surely knows the needs of athletes and coaches in all sports federations."

Eala's term as PSC chief will be highlighted by big sporting competitions like the country's hosting of the 2023 FIBA World Cup, the Philippines' first-ever appearance in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, the 2024 Paris Olympics, among others.

