San Mateo, UMak preserve perfect records in Ballout Hoops Luzon Challenge

MANILA, Philippines — Talk about the best becoming even better and tournament leader San MPAMS-Mateo brought in Mar Villahermosa to shore up its already loaded roster.

Villahermosa didn't make much of an impact scoring-wise, but he made everybody look good at the Saints' camp as he guided San Mateo to its fourth win in as many games following an 83-81 win over the ARS Warriors-Cavite in the Ballout Hoops Luzon Challenge Open Tournament.

A veteran from the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League, who played for coach John Kallos for the Caloocan Supremos a few years ago and the Bataan Risers a season after, the steady guard Villahermosa struggled offensively, hitting only 1-of-7 shots from the field but ended up with seven points. His two free throws gave San Mateo an 82-79 lead with only six seconds to go.

Although Kobe Caronongan was able to score at the other end for ARS Cavite, John Tayongtong was able to split his charities in the next play then got the rebound after missing his second free throw to secure the win for San Mateo.

Villahermosa struggled in offense, but contributed in other facets of the game as he dished out five assists, pulled down three rebounds and completed three steals as San Mateo kept a hold of the solo lead in this tournament sponsored by One4BF, MDC, KalosPh, Chachago, Motolite, Details Avenue, Snazzy, MIghty Sports Apparel, Mt. Fuji Restaurant, Disenyo Footwear and Lana 300.

Another player who only showed up on Saturday was RJ Diwa, who had an explosive debut in the Luzon-wide event headed by coaching legend Joe Lipa, who serves as the tournament commissioner, was RJ Diwa.

Diwa led the way with a double-double performance of 26 points and 11 rebounds.

Also staying undefeated was University of Makati, which picked up its third straight win in as many games after surviving AMA QC, 90-88, in a battle between collegiate-based teams.

Jake Agoncillo and Kenz Diokno once again combined forces for University of Makati as their crucial baskets down the stretch towed the Herons to victory.

Agoncillo paced the Herons with a double-double performance of 18 points, 11 rebounds and a block to lead six University of Makati players ending up in double figures.

Calaguas Gems-Camarines Norte capped a day of thrilling day of matches after holding off KalosPh-Our Lady of Fatima, 66-63, for its first win in the tournament.

Caption 1: Dun Ray Geraldo of Calaguas Gems-Camarines Norte uncorks a triple from the corner.

Caption 2: Louis Montes of ARS Warriors-Cavite drives to the basket.

Caption 3: Christian Jake Agoncillo of University of Makati jostles for position with Thomas Pangilinan of AMA QC.