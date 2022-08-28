^

Sports

San Mateo, UMak preserve perfect records in Ballout Hoops Luzon Challenge

Philstar.com
August 28, 2022 | 2:29pm
San Mateo, UMak preserve perfect records in Ballout Hoops Luzon Challenge
Jake Agoncillo

MANILA, Philippines — Talk about the best becoming even better and tournament leader San MPAMS-Mateo brought in Mar Villahermosa to shore up its already loaded roster.

Villahermosa didn't make much of an impact scoring-wise, but he made everybody look good at the Saints' camp as he guided San Mateo to its fourth win in as many games following an 83-81 win over the ARS Warriors-Cavite in the Ballout Hoops Luzon Challenge Open Tournament.

A veteran from the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League, who played for coach John Kallos for the Caloocan Supremos a few years ago and the Bataan Risers a season after, the steady guard  Villahermosa struggled offensively, hitting only 1-of-7 shots from the field but ended up with seven points. His two free throws gave San Mateo an 82-79 lead with only six seconds to go.

Although Kobe Caronongan was able to score at the other end for ARS Cavite, John Tayongtong was able to split his charities in the next play then got the rebound after missing his second free throw to secure the win for San Mateo. 

Villahermosa struggled in offense, but contributed in other facets of the game as he  dished out five assists, pulled down three rebounds and completed three steals as San Mateo kept a hold of the solo lead in this tournament  sponsored by One4BF, MDC, KalosPh, Chachago, Motolite, Details Avenue, Snazzy, MIghty Sports Apparel, Mt. Fuji Restaurant, Disenyo Footwear and Lana 300. 

Another player who only showed up on Saturday was RJ Diwa, who had an explosive debut in the Luzon-wide event headed by coaching legend Joe Lipa, who serves as the tournament commissioner, was RJ Diwa.

Diwa led the way with a double-double performance of 26 points and 11 rebounds.

Also staying undefeated was University of Makati, which picked up its third straight win in as many games after surviving AMA QC, 90-88, in a battle between collegiate-based teams.

Jake Agoncillo and Kenz Diokno once again combined forces for University of Makati as their crucial baskets down the stretch towed the Herons to victory.

Agoncillo paced the Herons with a double-double performance of 18 points, 11 rebounds and a block to lead six University of Makati players ending up in double figures.

Calaguas Gems-Camarines Norte capped a day of thrilling day of matches after holding off KalosPh-Our Lady of Fatima, 66-63, for its first win in the tournament.            

Caption 1: Dun Ray Geraldo of Calaguas Gems-Camarines Norte uncorks a triple from the corner.

Caption 2: Louis Montes of ARS Warriors-Cavite drives to the basket.

Caption 3: Christian Jake Agoncillo of University of Makati jostles for position with Thomas Pangilinan of AMA QC.

BASKETBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending

Beware of Saudi

By Joaquin M. Henson | 14 hours ago
Gilas hosts Saudi Arabia in the fourth FIBA World Cup Asia qualifying window at the MOA Arena tomorrow night and fans are expecting a treat with NBA guard Jordan Clarkson leading the charge. But while coach Chot...
Sports
fbtw
Jordan Clarkson makes visit to famed Tenement court

Jordan Clarkson makes visit to famed Tenement court

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
A day before the Utah Jazz guard's first Gilas game in the Philippines, Clarkson paid a visit to one of Philippine basketball's...
Sports
fbtw
Ex-NBA player pleads guilty to $5 million fraud

Ex-NBA player pleads guilty to $5 million fraud

14 hours ago
Former NBA player Terrence Williams has pleaded guilty to orchestrating a scheme that defrauded the league’s health...
Sports
fbtw

Philippines U18 squad eyes 5th place

By John Bryan Ulanday | 14 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas U18 faces host Iran in the battle for fifth place today with hopes of taking home a decent consolation after missing the semifinals in the FIBA U18 Asian Championship at Azadi Basketball Hall in...
Sports
fbtw
'No excuses' for weary Filipina spikers ahead of Australia clash

'No excuses' for weary Filipina spikers ahead of Australia clash

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Relegated now to the classification stage, the Filipinas — headlined by the Creamline Cool Smashers — will...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Shaky putting stymies Ardina's charge in Circling Raven Championship

Shaky putting stymies Ardina's charge in Circling Raven Championship

By Jan Veran | 1 hour ago
Ardina missed just one fairway and two greens but ended up with 32 putts, two of which led to bogeys on 4 and 18 that shackled...
Sports
fbtw
Sotto pumped to win one at home

Sotto pumped to win one at home

14 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas young star Kai Sotto expects the Nationals to emerge from their loss to Lebanon stronger and fiercer as they...
Sports
fbtw
Bagtas, Arroyo clinch titles in Gan Jungolf

Bagtas, Arroyo clinch titles in Gan Jungolf

14 hours ago
Leandro Bagtas and Monique Arroyo claimed titles in their respective divisions during the successful staging of the first...
Sports
fbtw
China, Vietnam in AVC semis

China, Vietnam in AVC semis

By Joey Villar | 14 hours ago
China and Vietnam carved out contrasting victories against their respective foes yesterday to barge into the semifinals of...
Sports
fbtw
Beermen shoot for 3-1 lead

Beermen shoot for 3-1 lead

By Olmin Leyba | 14 hours ago
Pumped-up San Miguel Beer sets out to tighten the noose on TNT on a day the Tropang Giga’s coach Chot Reyes is expected...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with