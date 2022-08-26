^

FIBA World Cup ambassador Gary David says '13-'14 squad is 'best Gilas'

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
August 26, 2022 | 11:15am
Gary David with Gilas Pilipinas in 2013
FIBA

MANILA, Philippines — Former hoops star Gary David did not shy away from praising the 2013-2014 national team program which ended a decades-long drought of FIBA World Cup appearances for the country.

David, a two-time gold medalist with Gilas Pilipinas, raved about the group of cagers that made up the squad — which included the likes of Jimmy Alapag, Ranidel de Ocampo, Marc Pingris, Jayson Castro, and June Mar Fajardo.

"After 40 years, kami 'yung nagbukas ulit na makasama sa FIBA World [Cup]," David recalled during the One Year To Go Media Conference for the 2023 FIBA World Cup in Mandaluyong on Thursday.

"Noong naging part ako ng Gilas noon, Maipag-yayabang ko siguro na 'yung grupo namin na 'to, 'yun ang pinaka-best Gilas para sa amin," he added.

David was there to represent the team with LA Tenorio, Jeff Chan, and Larry Fonacier as they were all chosen to be local ambassadors for the country's hosting of the World Cup with Indonesia and Japan next year.

Looking back at their stellar performance back then, also under the tutelage of current Gilas Pilipinas coach Chot Reyes, David says that their group had all the right things.

"Lahat andoon eh. Naging maganda ang samahan. Ayun lang ang masasabi ko talaga," said David.

Despite hanging up his jerseys and now a public official, David is grateful to remain in touch with his basketball side as ambassador.

"Ngayon, part pa kami ng Gilas ngayon [as ambassadors]. Ayun talaga, napaka-proud at napaka-thankful namin," he said.

Wrapping up the squad that were named as ambassadors were Japeth Aguilar, Paul Lee, and Gabe Norwood. Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray was also announced as an ambassador for the event.

