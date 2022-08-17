Ormoc lass seeks to sustain PPS netfest run in Naga

MANILA, Philippines – Kimi Brodeth sets out for the PPS-PEPP City of Naga national age group tennis tournament, upbeat but wary of her chances for another golden double with a slew of rivals out to foil her bid in the Group 1 tournament, which gets underway in Cebu Wednesday.

Brodeth hopes to get past Zenna Logrono in the first round of what promises to be an uphill battle in 16-U play with Judy Ann Padilla, Joy Ansay, Kate Imalay, Angel Vosotros, Chloe Ortega, Keena Clarke and Nicole Bonza all geared up for a crack at one of the eight division titles in the penultimate leg of the four-stage Cebu swing of the circuit which wraps up in Consolacion, Laray next week.

Brodeth likewise top-bills the 18-U category that also features Padilla, Vosotros and Tiffany Nopcos, whom the Ormoc City lass toppled in three sets to spike a two-title romp in last week’s leg of the circuit presented by Dunlop in Mandaue.

McLeen Gomera also tries to make it back-to-back in boys’ 16-U class but the Bacolod, Lanao del Norte bet faces another tough test in the premier side, headed by last week’s tormentor John David Velez, also from Ormoc City, Cyd Villamar, Hans Cabellon, Ivan Manila and Bryan Paster.

The boys’ 14- and 16-U categories drew 64-player cast each while the girls’ 12-, 14- and 16-U groups feature 32-entry list apiece, underscoring the sustained popularity of the country’s longest talent-search put up by Palawan Pawnshop president/CEO Bobby Castro to help boost the development of the sport and produce future members of the national team.

Focus will also be on Danao, Cebu’s Juvels Velos, who posted the biggest reversal last week when he upended a slew of seeded rivals to snatch the boys’ 14-U diadem, including a three-set escape over No. 1 Josh Lim in the finals of the tournament backed by ProtekTODO, PalawanPay, the Unified Tennis Philippines and UTR (Universal Tennis Rating).

Ansay, meanwhile, banners the girls’ 14-U cast that also includes Imalay, Alexa Cruspero and 12-year-old Caroliean Fiel, who also gets the top seeding in her age bracket that also features Jan Dagoon, Zita Clarke and Cruspero.

For details, contact Bobby Mangunay at 0915-4046464.