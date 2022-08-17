^

Sports

Ormoc lass seeks to sustain PPS netfest run in Naga

Philstar.com
August 17, 2022 | 11:30am
Ormoc lass seeks to sustain PPS netfest run in Naga

MANILA, Philippines – Kimi Brodeth sets out for the PPS-PEPP City of Naga national age group tennis tournament, upbeat but wary of her chances for another golden double with a slew of rivals out to foil her bid in the Group 1 tournament, which gets underway in Cebu Wednesday.

Brodeth hopes to get past Zenna Logrono in the first round of what promises to be an uphill battle in 16-U play with Judy Ann Padilla, Joy Ansay, Kate Imalay, Angel Vosotros, Chloe Ortega, Keena Clarke and Nicole Bonza all geared up for a crack at one of the eight division titles in the penultimate leg of the four-stage Cebu swing of the circuit which wraps up in Consolacion, Laray next week. 

Brodeth likewise top-bills the 18-U category that also features Padilla, Vosotros and Tiffany Nopcos, whom the Ormoc City lass toppled in three sets to spike a two-title romp in last week’s leg of the circuit presented by Dunlop in Mandaue.

McLeen Gomera also tries to make it back-to-back in boys’ 16-U class but the Bacolod, Lanao del Norte bet faces another tough test in the premier side, headed by last week’s tormentor John David Velez, also from Ormoc City, Cyd Villamar, Hans Cabellon, Ivan Manila and Bryan Paster.

The boys’ 14- and 16-U categories drew 64-player cast each while the girls’ 12-, 14- and 16-U groups feature 32-entry list apiece, underscoring the sustained popularity of the country’s longest talent-search put up by Palawan Pawnshop president/CEO Bobby Castro to help boost the development of the sport and produce future members of the national team.

Focus will also be on Danao, Cebu’s Juvels Velos, who posted the biggest reversal last week when he upended a slew of seeded rivals to snatch the boys’ 14-U diadem, including a three-set escape over No. 1 Josh Lim in the finals of the tournament backed by ProtekTODO, PalawanPay, the Unified Tennis Philippines and UTR (Universal Tennis Rating).

Ansay, meanwhile, banners the girls’ 14-U cast that also includes Imalay, Alexa Cruspero and 12-year-old Caroliean Fiel, who also gets the top seeding in her age bracket that also features Jan Dagoon, Zita Clarke and Cruspero.

For details, contact Bobby Mangunay at 0915-4046464.

TENNIS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Clarkson, Sotto banner 24-man Gilas pool

Clarkson, Sotto banner 24-man Gilas pool

16 hours ago
Utah Jazz star Jordan Clarkson and Adelaide 36ers big man Kai Sotto top the 24-man Gilas Pilipinas pool for the fourth window...
Sports
fbtw

Converge to maximize youth

By Joaquin M. Henson | 13 hours ago
Newly-designated Converge coach Aldin Ayo said yesterday his first priority on the job is to establish his mayhem system and while the goal is to win, he’s not putting added pressure on the FiberXers by raising...
Sports
fbtw
Serena Williams trounced by Raducanu in Cincinnati opener

Serena Williams trounced by Raducanu in Cincinnati opener

1 hour ago
Serena Williams bowed out of the WTA/ATP Cincinnati Masters at the first hurdle, losing in straight sets to US Open champion...
Sports
fbtw

Alas, Oftana, Malonzo link up with Gilas

By Olmin Leyba | 13 hours ago
Here comes the cavalry for Gilas Pilipinas.
Sports
fbtw

Point center for Blackwater

By Joaquin M. Henson | 13 hours ago
Early bird PBA second conference import arrival Cameron Krutwig made a name for himself in the US NCAA circuit as a passing center and Blackwater coach Ariel Vanguardia said the other day it’s the reason why...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Pagaura eyes redemption in Penong&rsquo;s 5150 Davao

Pagaura eyes redemption in Penong’s 5150 Davao

1 minute ago
Foiled at home in Bohol, Jonathan Pagaura focuses on a top podium finish in a short course race down south this time as he...
Sports
fbtw
PNVF officially names Creamline&rsquo;s AVC Cup roster

PNVF officially names Creamline’s AVC Cup roster

By Luisa Morales | 2 minutes ago
Alyssa Valdez, Jia Morado-de Guzman, Jema Galanza and Risa Sato banner the roster as part of the Philippine squad, which finished...
Sports
fbtw
Brooklyn Nets left out of NBA Christmas schedule

Brooklyn Nets left out of NBA Christmas schedule

By Alder Almo | 45 minutes ago
Amid the uncertainty of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving’s future, the Brooklyn Nets were left out of the NBA Christmas...
Sports
fbtw
Batangas escapes San Juan; Zamboanga, Sarangani post MPBL wins

Batangas escapes San Juan; Zamboanga, Sarangani post MPBL wins

55 minutes ago
Jeckster Apinan drove in with 4.6 seconds left for the marginal lay-up that lifted Batangas past San Juan, 70-69, on Tuesday...
Sports
fbtw
Luke Rockhold poised for another stirring comeback in UFC 278

Luke Rockhold poised for another stirring comeback in UFC 278

By Rick Olivares | 1 hour ago
Luke Rockhold is back for UFC 278, where he will be up against Paulo Costa in a light heavyweight match that is the co-main...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with