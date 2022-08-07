^

Valdez hopes comeback win over PLDT helps Creamline regain confidence in PVL Invitational

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
August 7, 2022 | 4:19pm
Valdez hopes comeback win over PLDT helps Creamline regain confidence in PVL Invitational
Alyssa Valdez of the Creamline Cool Smashers
MANILA, Philippines — The Creamline Cool Smashers dug deep in their arsenal to pull off a five-set stunner over the PLDT High Speed Hitters, 22-25, 25-27, 25-21, 25-19, 15-12, in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Invitational Conference semifinals on Saturday.

A character-building win as they dug themselves out of a 0-2 hole, the multi-titled hitter hopes it dominoes into the Cool Smashers' remaining games.

Despite being 2-0 in the semis, Valdez admits that there have been struggles for the PVL powerhouse, as even wins in the conference came too close for comfort for the Ateneo alumni.

"Overall, hopefully maging confidence booster to," Valdez said after the game.

"Medyo struggling — di naman struggling — pero medyo dikit-dikit yung mga games, pero after this time, sana mabalik din yung confidence as a team and as individuals," she added.

Creamline showed cracks in their championship culture as the High Speed Hitters looked in control, especially in the second set.

There, PLDT saved six set points before extending the frame and taking the set win, 27-25.

Valdez lamented that during that stretch, the Cool Smashers had "forgotten" their way of play, and how they approached each rally in a volleyball game.

"During the third set, sinabi lang sa amin ni coach is to play our game, kasi I think too much na iniisip din talaga, at nakakalimutan namin yung culture namin na we have to celebrate every point, and be there for one another," she said.

Fortunately for the Cool Smashers, they were able to regain their bearings and adjust in time — including bucking a PLDT fight back that knotted things up late, 11-all, in the winner-take-all fifth set.

Creamline hopes to keep it going when they face the Cignal HD Spikers, who beat them in the elimination round, on Monday, August 8 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

