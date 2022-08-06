Creamline storms back, disconnects PLDT for 2-0 PVL semis slate

MANILA, Philippines — The Creamline Cool Smashers turned back the PLDT High Speed Hitters in a five-set thriller, 22-25, 25-27, 25-21, 25-19, 15-12, in their Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Invitational Conference semifinals clash at the Ynares Center in Antipolo on Saturday.

After uncharacteristically going down 0-2 in the game, the Cool Smashers regained their bearings in the next three frames to remain the only unbeaten team in the semifinal round at 2-0.

Despite gaining momentum after four sets, the Cool Smashers needed to fend off PLDT late as they tied the match 11-all in the winner-take-all fifth set.

But they strung together three straight points, capped off by a Jeanette Panaga block on Eli Soyud to help them reach match point.

While a service error helped PLDT pull one point back, Tots Carlos denied Toni Basas at the net for the kill block, clinching the victory for her club.

Creamline bucked a meltdown in the second set where they squandered a seven-point lead and six set points.

With the second set tied at 25-all, Mika Reyes converted on a block while Alyssa Valdez hit out to give PLDT the commanding 2-0 lead.

Still, the PVL powerhouses remained undeterred as they clawed back into the game.

Carlos uncorked 22 points to lead Creamline while Valdez, Panaga and Jema Galanza contributed 14 markers each.

Player of the Game Kyla Atienza had a double-double on floor defense for Creamline with 23 excellent digs and 17 excellent receptions.

Dell Palomata paced PLDT with 14 points in the loss.

Creamline will face the Philippine national team next as they seek a 3-0 record on Monday, August 8, at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Meanwhile, PLDT will test the mettle of foreign team KingWhale Taipei in their next game on Tuesday, August 9, at the same venue.