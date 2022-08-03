^

Sports

Janrey Pasaol eager to follow in brother Alvin's footsteps in UAAP

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
August 3, 2022 | 2:03pm
Janrey Pasaol eager to follow in brother Alvin's footsteps in UAAP
Janrey Pasaol
SLAM Philippines

MANILA, Philippines – FEU Diliman's Janrey Pasaol is looking to make the same impact as his older brother Alvin did in his collegiate career with the UE Red Warriors as the younger Pasaol’s final season in the UAAP juniors tournament looms.

Despite wanting to make his own name for himself, the youngest of two Pasaol siblings said that he wants to emulate the way his brother was able to contribute to the Red Warriors during his years with the team.

Even if it comes with pressure, Pasaol is taking his last name and the expectations it brings with stride as he's been used to it all his life.

"Malaking pressure na sa akin as a player. Kasi kahit doon sa amin, nakikita ko yung kuya kong naglalaro tapos nanonood lang ako, parang na-amaze ako sa kanya," Pasaol told Philstar.com and Spin.ph in an interview during the SLAM Rising Stars Classic Tournament last weekend.

"Dagdag pressure para sa akin para sundan yung yapak niya as a UAAP player tsaka sa PBA," he added.

Pasaol also said that Alvin does not miss in advising and mentoring the younger cager, and as he showed in his stint in the Rising Stars Classic Tournament, he is taking his brother's advice to heart.

"Lagi naman niyang nireremind sa akin, be humble lang parati. Down to earth parati. Yun na nga, palaging niya sinasabi sakin every game na ibuhos mo lang lahat ng makakaya mo kung may itataas pa, itaas pa," said Pasaol.

Pasaol is expected to play out his final year in high school with the Baby Tamaraws, whom he helped reach the finals in UAAP Season 82 where they lost to the NU-Nazareth Bullpups in two games in 2020.

BASKETBALL

UAAP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Japeth, Scottie likely picks for Gilas

Japeth, Scottie likely picks for Gilas

By Joaquin Henson | 16 hours ago
The FIBA World Cup Asia fourth qualifying window is shaping up to be a preview of what could be the Gilas lineup for the FIBA...
Sports
fbtw
Clarkson coming to town

Clarkson coming to town

By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
NBA guard Jordan Clarkson is flying to Manila with his mother Janie, brother Bear and a trainer from his Utah Jazz team to...
Sports
fbtw
Paragua's gutsy win tows Philippines past Sweden, into Top 10 of Chess Olympiad

Paragua's gutsy win tows Philippines past Sweden, into Top 10 of Chess Olympiad

By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
Grandmaster Mark Paragua dug deep into his endgame bag of tricks as he carved out the nerve-wracking victory on top board...
Sports
fbtw
Alex Eala wins W100 debut in Poland tiff

Alex Eala wins W100 debut in Poland tiff

By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
Eala, ranked No. 282 in the world, was able to sweep qualifier Laura Svatikova of Slovakia, 6-4, 6-4, in the Round of 64...
Sports
fbtw
Dwight Ramos says Gilas was in 'tough situation' in Asia Cup, optimistic for better showing in August window

Dwight Ramos says Gilas was in 'tough situation' in Asia Cup, optimistic for better showing in August window

By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
Ramos, who was sidelined with injury, further depleted a Gilas lineup that was missing a naturalized player, and PBA stars...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Asusano cops women's shot put gold in ASEAN Para Games

Asusano cops women's shot put gold in ASEAN Para Games

By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
Asusano heaved a 5.65 meters on her fourth attempt to not only capture her second gold after ruling javelin Monday but also...
Sports
fbtw
HD Spikers eye payback vs Power Hitters in PVL semis

HD Spikers eye payback vs Power Hitters in PVL semis

By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
The HD Spikers were shorthanded the last time they faced the Power Hitters in a 25-19, 25-20, 21-25, 25-22 defeat in an elimination-round...
Sports
fbtw
The Swim Academy PH shines in Super Series aquathlon

The Swim Academy PH shines in Super Series aquathlon

By Camille Anne M. Arcilla | 2 hours ago
The Swim Academy (TSA) Philippines came through at the Super Series-Super Aquathlon event last July 31 at the Ayala Vermosa...
Sports
fbtw
UE drubs Arellano in Filoil cagefest for 1st win since 2019

UE drubs Arellano in Filoil cagefest for 1st win since 2019

2 hours ago
Not only is this the Red Warriors' first win in the 2022 Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup, it's also their first win since October...
Sports
fbtw
PGA Tour Player Blog: On winning and hitting my goals

PGA Tour Player Blog: On winning and hitting my goals

By Tony Finau | 3 hours ago
Tony Finau claimed his third PGA Tour victory in the span of 12 months after securing back-to-back titles at the 3M Open and...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with