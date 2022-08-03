Janrey Pasaol eager to follow in brother Alvin's footsteps in UAAP

MANILA, Philippines – FEU Diliman's Janrey Pasaol is looking to make the same impact as his older brother Alvin did in his collegiate career with the UE Red Warriors as the younger Pasaol’s final season in the UAAP juniors tournament looms.

Despite wanting to make his own name for himself, the youngest of two Pasaol siblings said that he wants to emulate the way his brother was able to contribute to the Red Warriors during his years with the team.

Even if it comes with pressure, Pasaol is taking his last name and the expectations it brings with stride as he's been used to it all his life.

"Malaking pressure na sa akin as a player. Kasi kahit doon sa amin, nakikita ko yung kuya kong naglalaro tapos nanonood lang ako, parang na-amaze ako sa kanya," Pasaol told Philstar.com and Spin.ph in an interview during the SLAM Rising Stars Classic Tournament last weekend.

"Dagdag pressure para sa akin para sundan yung yapak niya as a UAAP player tsaka sa PBA," he added.

Pasaol also said that Alvin does not miss in advising and mentoring the younger cager, and as he showed in his stint in the Rising Stars Classic Tournament, he is taking his brother's advice to heart.

"Lagi naman niyang nireremind sa akin, be humble lang parati. Down to earth parati. Yun na nga, palaging niya sinasabi sakin every game na ibuhos mo lang lahat ng makakaya mo kung may itataas pa, itaas pa," said Pasaol.

Pasaol is expected to play out his final year in high school with the Baby Tamaraws, whom he helped reach the finals in UAAP Season 82 where they lost to the NU-Nazareth Bullpups in two games in 2020.