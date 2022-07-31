Rain or Shine's Mike Nieto tells younger brother Lebron: Enjoy basketball career

MANILA, Philippines — Ateneo high school standout Lebron Nieto has big shoes to fill, as he has not one, but two older brothers with successful basketball careers to live up to.

But Lebron, the younger brother of multi-titled Nieto twins Mike and Matt, is promising in his own right.

Related Stories DLSU commit Policarpio wins MVP as SLAM Rising Stars Classic returns

A testament to this was his inclusion in the 2022 class of the SLAM Rising Stars Classic, where he joined 31 other high school standouts in a one-day tournament at the Gatorade Hoops Center in Mandaluyong on Saturday.

Mike was actually present in the venue and commended his sibling for his solid showing in the pocket tiff.

"Masaya. Marami siyang nacontribute sa team niya," Mike told Philstar.com and Spin.ph on Saturday.

"At the end of the day, sabi lang namin ni Kuya Matt sakanya is enjoy, enjoy this opportunity na binigyan siya ng chance ng SLAM na makapaglaro dito. At the end of the day, it's about him enjoying the opportunity and the experience. Kasi minsan lang yan eh," he added.

Mike himself was an alumni of the Rising Stars Classic.

The Rain or Shine Elastopainter also said that he and Matt are always supportive of Lebron, and advised the youngster to take the weight of the Nieto name in stride.

"No pressure naman kay Lebron. Sa lahat naman ng mga bagay na ginagawa mo, may pressure yan eh. So yun lang sinasabi namin, no pressure, enjoy it. Nandito lang kami palagi ni Kuya Matt sa tabi niya," he said.

Lebron, for his part, felt fortunate that he has both his older siblings to learn from on his game as he continues to grow and take his skills to the next level.

"Para sa akin, sobrang blessed na may dalawa akong kuya na nag guguide sakin kapag may mga mali pati pag may mga tama akong ginagawa," he said.

Lebron was one of three players in the latest class of Rising Stars with siblings in professional hoops as Aljun Melecio and Alvin Pasaol also had younger brothers competing in the event.