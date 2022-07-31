^

Sports

Rain or Shine's Mike Nieto tells younger brother Lebron: Enjoy basketball career

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
July 31, 2022 | 4:40pm
Rain or Shine's Mike Nieto tells younger brother Lebron: Enjoy basketball career
Lebron Nieto
SLAM Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — Ateneo high school standout Lebron Nieto has big shoes to fill, as he has not one, but two older brothers with successful basketball careers to live up to.

But Lebron, the younger brother of multi-titled Nieto twins Mike and Matt, is promising in his own right. 

A testament to this was his inclusion in the 2022 class of the SLAM Rising Stars Classic, where he joined 31 other high school standouts in a one-day tournament at the Gatorade Hoops Center in Mandaluyong on Saturday.

Mike was actually present in the venue and commended his sibling for his solid showing in the pocket tiff.

"Masaya. Marami siyang nacontribute sa team niya," Mike told Philstar.com and Spin.ph on Saturday.

"At the end of the day, sabi lang namin ni Kuya Matt sakanya is enjoy, enjoy this opportunity na binigyan siya ng chance ng SLAM na makapaglaro dito. At the end of the day, it's about him enjoying the opportunity and the experience. Kasi minsan lang yan eh," he added.

Mike himself was an alumni of the Rising Stars Classic. 

The Rain or Shine Elastopainter also said that he and Matt are always supportive of Lebron, and advised the youngster to take the weight of the Nieto name in stride.

"No pressure naman kay Lebron. Sa lahat naman ng mga bagay na ginagawa mo, may pressure yan eh. So yun lang sinasabi namin, no pressure, enjoy it. Nandito lang kami palagi ni Kuya Matt sa tabi niya," he said.

Lebron, for his part, felt fortunate that he has both his older siblings to learn from on his game as he continues to grow and take his skills to the next level.

"Para sa akin, sobrang blessed na may dalawa akong kuya na nag guguide sakin kapag may mga mali pati pag may mga tama akong ginagawa," he said.

Lebron was one of three players in the latest class of Rising Stars with siblings in professional hoops as Aljun Melecio and Alvin Pasaol also had younger brothers competing in the event.

ATENEO BLUE EAGLES

BASKETBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Dwight Ramos good to go for Gilas in August window

Dwight Ramos good to go for Gilas in August window

By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas stalwart Dwight Ramos said that he will be healthy and available for the national team come the fourth window...
Sports
fbtw
Cignal coach praises Marist Layug for heading to PVL game after UP grad

Cignal coach praises Marist Layug for heading to PVL game after UP grad

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Layug caught up to her team in San Juan right after her name was called in UP's graduation rites as she made it an 8-player...
Sports
fbtw
DLSU commit Policarpio wins MVP as SLAM Rising Stars Classic returns

DLSU commit Policarpio wins MVP as SLAM Rising Stars Classic returns

By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
Sporting a new format from its all-star game in previous years, the 2022 SLAM Rising Stars Classic pitted 32 of the best high...
Sports
fbtw
Apolinario wins IBO flyweight crown with 1st round KO on South African foe&rsquo;s turf

Apolinario wins IBO flyweight crown with 1st round KO on South African foe’s turf

By Dino Maragay | 23 hours ago
Filipino prospect Dave Apolinario headed into his opponent’s territory in East London, South Africa and impressively...
Sports
fbtw
Obiena cites &lsquo;new golden age&rsquo; in Philippine sports

Obiena cites ‘new golden age’ in Philippine sports

By Joey Villar | 18 hours ago
World Championships pole-vault bronze medalist EJ Obiena believes the country is experiencing a sports renaissance following...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Alcantara Football Field in Valenzuela unveiled

Alcantara Football Field in Valenzuela unveiled

By Nelson Beltran | 1 hour ago
In his untiring effort to inspire the youth to play and live right, Valenzuela City District II Rep. Eric Martinez last Friday...
Sports
fbtw
Rain or Shine's Mike Nieto tells younger brother Lebron: Enjoy basketball career

Rain or Shine's Mike Nieto tells younger brother Lebron: Enjoy basketball career

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Lebron was one of three players in the latest class of Rising Stars with siblings in professional hoops as Aljun Melecio and...
Sports
fbtw
5150 champ targets IRONMAN 70.3 diadem

5150 champ targets IRONMAN 70.3 diadem

3 hours ago
Satar Salem expects to have firmed up the last four weeks as he doubled up in his buildup for a crack at another championship...
Sports
fbtw
Last-hole mishap derails Ardina rally in Michigan

Last-hole mishap derails Ardina rally in Michigan

By Jan Veran | 4 hours ago
The veteran Filipina campaigner snapped a two-birdie, two-bogey game after 10 holes with three birdies in the next five holes...
Sports
fbtw
Philippine football body builds on resurgence with groundbreaking of new Carmona headquarters

Philippine football body builds on resurgence with groundbreaking of new Carmona headquarters

By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
In the same month that the Philippine women's national football team claimed the country's first title in the AFF Women's...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with