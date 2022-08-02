Bike route key to IRONMAN 70.3 title drive

MANILA, Philippines – While bidders seek early momentum in the swim leg and a strong finishing kick in the run stage, pundits believe the bike phase holds the key to every triathlete’s title dream in the IRONMAN 70.3 Philippines set Sunday, August 7 in Lapu-Lapu City.

Close to 2,000 endurance athletes from 46 nations are all geared up for IRONMAN 70.3's return to the country’s newest triathlon hub at The Mactan Newtown with 1,106 clashing for top honors in various age categories, including the overall crown and berths to next year’s World Championship in Finland.

But what makes the crown jewel of Asian triathlon, sponsored by Megaworld and presented by AIA Vitality, doubly interesting is that the three-loop bike route at the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway of the grueling 1.9km swim, 90km bike and 21k run race will provide not just a new experience but a real test for all the bidders, including the hundreds more competing in the relay men’s and women’s and relay mixed events.

“The CCLEX is sure to spice up the title chase in the IRONMAN 70.3 and at the same time provide the ultimate expressway experience to all motorists while ensuring safe and convenient travel,” said Cebu Cordova Link Expressway Corp. (CCLEC) president and general manager Allan Alfon.

The CCLEX is an 8.9km modern toll road in Metro Cebu linking Cebu City and the municipality of Cordova. It is designed to withstand winds of up to 250km/h and hovers 52 meters above the Mactan Channel.

The three-loop bike race starts at Mactan Newtown to ML Quezon National Highway to the southern part of Lapu-Lapu City to the Municipality of Cordova then to Gabi Pilipog circumferential road and exit to CCLEX bridge.

Participants then make the first turn around in South Road Properties at KM 23 then back to CCLEX, head to the second turnaround at KM 34 and back to SRP for the second loop before making another turnaround at KM 45 then back to CCLEX for the next turnaround at IM 56.

They then head to SRP for the final loop at KM 66, back to CCLEX at exit at KM 79 before heading back to Mactan Newtown.

The organizing IRONMAN Group/Sunrise Events, Inc. has constantly pursued new ways to challenge the triathletes and continue to provide them an exceptional racing experience with the bike route at CCLEX serving as one of the highlights for this year’s race.

The award-winning race organization is also putting up the Penong’s 5150 in Davao in September, the IronKids in Vermosa, Cavite and the Alveo 5150 Subic Bay, both in October, and the IRONMAN 70.3 in Puerto Princesa in November.

For details, visit www.ironman.com/philippines70.3 with official hashtags: #IM703Philippines and #IMasia, social media (Facebook) Megaworld IM703 AIA Vitality and im703ph (Instagram).

Other backers of IRONMAN 70.3 Cebu are Athletic Brewing Co., Hyperice, Santini, Wahoo, Fulgaz, City of Lapu-Lapu, CCLEX, Municipality of Cordova (Cebu), City of Cebu, Lalamove, Alaska, Lightwater, Prudential Guarantee, RLC Residences, Regent, Rudy Project, Sante and Teresa Marble Corp. and media partners Cignal, The STAR and Sportograf.com.