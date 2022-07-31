^

Sports

Alcantara Football Field in Valenzuela unveiled

Nelson Beltran - Philstar.com
July 31, 2022 | 5:21pm
Alcantara Football Field in Valenzuela unveiled
A ribbon-cutting ceremony marked the unveiling of the Alcantara Football Field in Valenzuela.

MANILA, Philippines – In his untiring effort to inspire the youth to play and live right, Valenzuela City District II Rep. Eric Martinez last Friday paid tribute to a Filipino football legend during the inauguration of the Alcantara Football Field inside the Marulas Central School.

Martinez honored Paulino Alcantara, a Filipino who starred for FC Barcelona during his time, naming after him the second football field gifted by the legislator to the Valenzuela youth.

Unveiled in the same occasion were two commemorative markers — the first one hailing the career highlights of the great booter from Iloilo and the second one a toast to the Philippine Women’s Football Team that carved history with a breakthrough championship in the recent AFF Women’s Championship 2022.

The names of all the members of the champion squad are scribbled in the marker — Inna Palacios, Olivia McDaniel, Kiara Fontanilla, Malea Cesar, Dominique Randle, Hali Long, Chantelle Maniti, Sofia Harrison, Eva Madarang, Tara Shelton, Maya Alcantara, Jaclyn Sawicki, Tahnai Annis, Camille Rodriguez, Jessica Miclat, Ryley Bugay, Anicka Castañeda, Kaya Hawkinson, Quinley Quezada, Katrina Guillou, Sara Eggesvik, Jessica Cowart, Sarina Bolden, Isabella Flanigan, Carleigh Frilles, Alisha Del Campo and Alyssa Ube.

Martinez’ main idea is to inspire the youth to get to sports and active, healthy lifestyle, and away from vices — the same purpose and objective with all the wooden basketball courts laid out in different barangays in the city.

