AFF champs Filipinas vow to put on a show in World Cup

Filipinas skipper Tahnai Annis (6) celebrates with Sarina Bolden (8) during their AFF Women's Championship final against Thailand at the Rizal Memorial Stadium on Sunday

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine women's football team skipper Tahnai Annis plans to build on their historic win in the AFF Women's Championship with the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in mind.

Hours after the Filipinas beat Thailand 3-0 at the final at Rizal Memorial Stadium on Sunday, Annis said that the regional tiff can only be a stepping stone for what is to come for the emerging team.

Though, of course, celebrating the achievement as it's the team's first title in the Women's Championship, Annis said they are keeping themselves firmly grounded on what comes next.

"I think we'll enjoy ourselves for the most part right now, and then in a few weeks, it's back to work. We can only keep building from this," said Annis.

The Filipinas uncorked a masterful performance in the semifinals and finals of the regional tourney, beating Vietnam and Thailand by four and three goals, respectively.

Now being able to not only play at pace but dominate these regional powerhouses, Annis said that it's the standard that they need to work on to maintain.

"We've set a standard now, we've set the bar, and we have to just keep raising it in preparations for next year," she said.

After getting crowned the queens of Southeast Asia, the Filipinas plan to zero in on the next hill to climb.

"This is just the start. We're gonna keep getting better," said Annis.

"And we're gonna give everyone a show next year at the World Cup," she added.