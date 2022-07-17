^

Sweet payback: Filipinas blank Thais 3-0 to claim historic AFF Women's Championship crown

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
July 17, 2022 | 9:24pm
Katrina Guillou embraces teammate Sarina Bolden after scoring in the Philippines' 3-0 win over Thailand in the AFF Women's Championship final at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila on Sunday.
PFF / AFF

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine women's national football team are the winners of the AFF Women's Championship for the first time ever after they beat regional rival Thailand, 3-0, in the final at the Rizal Memorial Stadium on Sunday.

The Filipinas capped off their historic run in the regional tournament with the trophy as they continue their meteoric rise ahead of the 2023 FIFA World Cup.

A whopping 8,257 fans flocked to the venue to witness the historic moment.

Jessika Cowart headed in the opening goal to put the Filipinas on top at the 8th minute.

Buoyed by their 4-0 thrashing of erstwhile defending champions Vietnam in the semifinal, the Filipinas came out guns blazing against their group stage tormentors.

Thailand, who finished atop Group A with four wins and one draw, beat the Philippines 1-0 in their group stage match up earlier this week.

As the Filipinas led courtesy of Cowart's goal, the home team continued their push forward while also denying the Thais on their end with goalkeeper Olivia McDaniel leading the helm.

In the 20th minute, Katrina Guillou doubled the Philippines' lead with a tap in after multiple attempts by the Filipinas were denied by the Thai defense.

After the two early goals, the hosts were able to create multiple chances to continue their barrage. Tahnai Annis had a shot at goal 25 minutes in but her attempt was too high.

Not long after, Sarina Bolden outrun two Thai defenders to the ball to go one-on-one with the keeper. But Chotmanee Thongmongkol was able to save it to keep the score at 2-0 for the Thais.

Even shortly before the halftime whistle, the Filipinas had two more attempts at goal as they were able to force corners in added time.

In the second half, the Thais amped up the aggressiveness as they looked to dig themselves out of the 2-0 hole.

But the Philippines weathered the storm. They also had a chance to pad their lead further courtesy of Quinley Quezada early on in the half. Her attempt pin-balled and hit both goal posts but not crossing the line.

Things also became heated as yellow cards were given to both teams. Ploychompoo Somnuek earned the ire of the 8,000 strong crowd in Rizal Memorial when she pushed Eva Madarang as the latter was being subbed out for Malea Cesar at the hour mark.

She was booked with a yellow card.

Kanyanat Chetthabutr was also given a similar booking for a scuffle with Filipinas defender Hali Long inside the Philippines' goal box after an attempt by the visitors was stopped.

Bolden was able to ice the cake with her 8th goal of the tournament in the 90th minute.

Filipinas continue their string of historic performances after the AFC Women's Asian Cup, the Southeast Asian Games, and now at the AFF Women's Championship.

FILIPINAS

FOOTBALL
