adidas caps off Pride Month with 'Pride Pack', community festivities

Philstar.com
July 7, 2022 | 3:03pm
adidas caps off Pride Month with 'Pride Pack', community festivities
adidas Runners Manila hold the Pride Run in celebration of Pride Month last June 29 at Bonifacio Global City in Taguig
adidas

MANILA, Philippines – Last June, sportswear giant adidas was united with the LGBTQIA+ community in celebrating Pride Month with various efforts both internationally and locally.

Bannered by the launch of adidas' new Originals collection that featured queer artist and designer Kris Andrew Small, the brand thrust the LGBTQIA+ community onto the spotlight.

The collection is available in various styles fit for however a person wants to express themselves and is decorated with the signature adidas "Love Unites" messaging.

Graphic tees, jackets and accessories such as hats and bags are part of the collection. Also released were new colorways for the Forum Superstar, and Stan Smith.

In the Philippines, adidas also celebrated the community locally with initiatives that brought Filipino members and allies together.

Last June 29, the brand, along with adidas Runners Manila and its sub-group Limitless, held the adidas Pride Run in Bonifacio Global City.

Limitless is a group focused on creating safe spaces for the LGTQIA+ members of the running community.

Culminating adidas' events was the "I'm Possible and Proud" socials night in Makati on June 30.

The event was highlighted by a panel discussion by members of the community like comedian Macoy Dubs, Miss Trans Global 2020 Mela Habijan, architect, parkour coach, and artist Karl Bautista, and trans rights activist Venus Aves.

"The brand promotes equality and inclusivity. We support and value the importance of being true to one’s self, because this is how we realize our true potential to reach all the possibilities that are within us. The celebration of love goes beyond Pride Month, and adidas will continue to stand strong for, and with, the LGBTQIA+ community. We want to create a safer and more inclusive space for everyone, because together, impossible is nothing," said JD Cortez, adidas Philippines brand communication and sports marketing manager.

Even after Pride Month draws to a close, the Pride collection is still up for grabs online at adidas.com.ph, the adidas app and at select adidas stores. — Luisa Morales

