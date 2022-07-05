^

Didal earns Paris Olympic points with 18th place finish in world skateboard tiff

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
July 5, 2022 | 2:06pm
Philippines' Margielyn Arda Didal reacts after competing in the skateboarding women's street final of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Sports Park in Tokyo on July 26, 2021.
JEFF PACHOUD / AFP

MANILA, Philippines – Margie Didal had the Olympic rings tattooed onto the inside of her right arm as a reminder that she had taken part in skateboard’s historic debut in the quadrennial event in Tokyo, Japan last year.

Don’t be surprised if she has reserved the left arm for the 2024 Paris Games.

In the first of many Paris Olympics qualifying meets, Didal got what she wanted as she earned points by making the 32-skater quarterfinals and eventually winding up 18th overall in World Street Skateboard Championships in Rome, Italy.

The Asian Games gold medalist had a 37.95 in the second of two allowed routine in the Open qualifier to rank 18th of the 32 skaters who advanced to the quarters.

There, she had 43.79 and failed to make it to the semis.

She wound up at No. 18 and earned qualifying points.

Didal will have a chance to earn more points as all competitions sanctioned by World Skate from June this year until June, 2024 will serve as one of the roadways to Paris where a total of 22 slots — 20 quota places, one host country nominee and one universality slot — are up for grabs in women’s street event.

And Didal would be determined to gain another shot at an Olympic medal after ending up seventh in Tokyo a year ago and possibly get another set of Olympic rings tattoo inked on that left arm of hers.

Sports
