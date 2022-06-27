^

Pontejos scores 33 as Army downs PSI for WNBL title

June 27, 2022 | 4:13pm
WNBL

MANILA, Philippines – Janine Pontejos delivered 33 points as Philippine Army completed a Cinderella finish with a 70-57 win over PSI Lady Air Defenders to capture the 2022 WNBL First Conference crown in San Fernando, Pampanga.

The Gilas Pilipinas mainstay made the big plays in the fourth quarter as the Lady Battalion overcame losing a 13-point lead to sweep the best-of-three series before a big crowd at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center.

Pontejos was later adjudged as the Finals Most Valuable Player after posting series averages of 30.5 points on 44% shooting with 7.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 3.5 steals.

Fellow national team member Chack Cabinbin added 14 points, seven rebounds, nine assists and two steals for the Lady Battalion,

Army bagged its first-ever WNBL title despite placing fourth in the five-team field with a 3-5 record.

But the Lady Battalion pulled off a shocker in the semis by ousting 2021 champion Taguig Lady Generals in a series that went the full three games.

They would open the title series on a high note when they beat the Lady Air Defenders, 78-70, last Friday.

Cindy Resultay, who before tipoff was named as the Top Performer of the Conference, scored 20 points while Analyn Almazan had 16 points and a league-record 23 rebounds but PSI could only settle for a runner-up finish.

