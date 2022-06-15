Obiena tests positive for COVID-19, to miss 2 tourneys

MANILA, Philippines – Contrary to what some would like to believe, the menace that is the COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t fully vanished just yet. In fact, it caught an unwilling victim in Asian pole-vault record-holder EJ Obiena.

The 26-year-old Obiena recently tested positive for the global health malady that will cost him two events — the Oslo Bislett Games in Norway and the Meeting de Paris in France this weekend.

“I hate to say it but I would unfortunately miss these events due to health reasons. To be specific, I contracted COVID a few days ago and I’m quarantining at home right now here in Formia (Italy),” said Obiena on his Facebook story post Tuesday.

Obiena though vowed to come back stronger as he is scheduled to see action in the Taby Stavhoppgala on June 28 and the Bahaus Galan on June 30 in Stockholm also in Sweden.

“Looking forward to see you all in Stockholm,” he said.

Obiena was coming off a gold medal-winning, record-breaking performance in last month’s Hanoi Southeast Asian Games where she vaulted to 5.46 meters and a triumph at the L’Aquila leg of the European City of Sports meet in Italy where he recorded a 5.85m — his best in this year’s outdoor season.

The World No. 5 would have been on pace in eclipsing his personal best 5.93m had he not contracted the virus.